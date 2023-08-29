June 10, 1990 – Aug. 9, 2023

Michael E. Schalberg had the skills to stand out in two sports.

As a forward for the University at Buffalo Bulls Hockey Club, he was a key player as the team advanced to the American Collegiate Hockey Association national tournament in March 2015.

As a golfer, he carried a 5.6 handicap on the U.S. Golf Association's Golf Handicap Information Network and was a 20-year member of the Fox Valley Golf Club in Lancaster.

He turned to golf earlier this year when he was looking for a career change after working in management at transportation firms. He moved into his family’s condominium in Bradenton, Fla., and landed a job as an assistant pro at the sprawling Streamsong Golf Resort near Bowling Green in central Florida.

He was looking forward to beginning work there the next day when he was bicycling in Bradenton shortly after midnight on Aug. 9 and was struck by an SUV while crossing the Anna Maria Bridge on State Route 64. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries. He was 33.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of three children, he attended Nativity of Our Lord School in Harris Hall and SS. Peter and Paul School in Williamsville. At Lancaster High School, he played hockey on the federation team during his senior year and played two seasons of junior hockey with the Buffalo Stars.

He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration at UB in 2015 with a focus on logistics and supply chain management. He was working toward a master's degree in business administration at D'Youville University at the time of his death.

He played for the UB Bulls Hockey Club from 2012 to 2015 and was first team Northeast Collegiate Hockey League forward in 2014. He was assistant captain of the team in his junior year and captain in his senior year. He was voted the team's most valuable player both seasons. The club invited him back as an assistant coach in 2016.

During high school and college, he worked as a warehouse assistant. After earning his degree, he began with Sam-Son Logistics, then worked for more than five years with Ryder Systems Inc. and managed two locations. He followed that with a position in the business development division at Sonwil Logistics, a West Seneca trucking company.

Survivors include his parents, Andrew and Carol Wieand Schalberg; a brother, Andrew III, and a sister, Erin Pautler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 129 Laverack Ave., Lancaster.