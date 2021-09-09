Michael David Nascimben, 84, saxophonist taught music and performed internationally

"After receiving information on Michael's early life from Catholic Charities, we found that it was evident that he had a love of music as a baby," his wife said. "Many years later, when we connected with his birth family, we found musical talent in that family."

In his parents' home, he quickly learned Italian, their first language. His wife said, "He was highly intelligent and picked up Italian in no time at all."

Dr. Nascimben took up the saxophone in junior high school, his wife said, because "he wanted to play in the band and the teacher said they needed a saxophone player."

He graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1955 and earned a bachelor's degree in music education from SUNY Fredonia in 1959.

The same year, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a member of the U.S. Military Academy Band at West Point, where he was principal saxophonist. He was also a founding member of the West Point Saxophone Quartet. He was honorably discharged in 1962.

After one year of teaching music in Olean, Dr. Nascimben was hired as a music teacher in the Niagara Falls school district in 1963. He taught there until 1968, as instrumental music instructor at LaSalle Senior High School.