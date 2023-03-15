July 25, 1942 – March 3, 2023

Michael D. Rhoney, prominent among funeral directors locally and statewide, died March 3 under care of Niagara Hospice in his Lewiston home. He was 80.

Born in Niagara Falls, one of six children, he was the son of Vincent Rhoney, who founded the Rhoney Funeral Home on Ontario Street in Niagara Falls in 1938. He attended Sacred Heart School and was a 1961 graduate of Bishop Duffy High School.

Like his older brother James V., he went to the McAllister School of Mortuary Science in New York City, then joined his father and brother as a funeral director in 1965. He led the effort to build the third Rhoney Funeral Home location in Lewiston in 1989 and became president of the company when his brother stepped down in 2001. He retired in 2011.

A past president of the Erie-Niagara Funeral Directors Association, an organization of more than 100 funeral firms in the two counties, he was a longtime member of its board of directors. He also served as a district governor and president of the New York State Funeral Directors Association.

Mr. Rhoney was president of the Center City Development Corp. in Niagara Falls in the early 1990s and was active in many social, civic, professional and religious organizations in the Niagara Falls and Sanborn areas as a founding member, charter member, board member and president. He chaired many of their programs.

In 1988, he caused a stir when he bet fellow members of the Sanborn Lions Club that he could lose 85 pounds on a diet. The scales at a weigh-in showed that he did one pound better. He lost 86. His $150 in winnings were donated to Niagara Hospice.

A former Sanborn resident, he enjoyed vacationing in Florida and taking part in the annual excursions to Notre Dame football games sponsored by Gadawski's restaurant in Niagara Falls.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, the former Cynthia Carver; two sons, Dennis G. and Kevin P.; a sister, Mary Alice Wonsiewski; and six grandchildren. His brother James died in 2015. Another sister, Sister Colette Rhoney, OSF, died March 6.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 8 in St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lewiston.