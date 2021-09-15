Michael C. Vacanti, 48, teacher who showed his students how to become wealthy

Sept. 17, 1972 – Aug. 25, 2021

When Michael C. Vacanti was assigned to teach an economics class at McKinley High School, he took a look at the curriculum and decided some changes had to be made.

“It was just balancing a checkbook,” his father, Charles, said. “He said, ‘We’re going to start from square one and get these kids on a sound financial footing. And we’re not going to stop there.’ ”

Mr. Vacanti’s field was history, not economics, but he quickly acquired some expertise. He drew some of it from assisting his father in his real estate brokerage and appraisal business.

“He taught them the pitfalls of credit cards,” his father said. “He taught them about retirement. He told them they could be millionaires by the time they retired. A lot of them set up IRA accounts.”

He became known as the “finance guru” to his students and started his own consulting firm, Buffalo Financial Advisers, on the side. After they graduated, many of his students sought his advice about financial problems, which he provided without charge.

Mr. Vacanti died unexpectedly Aug. 25. He was 48.