Michael B. Zielinski, 77, teacher and administrator at Maryvale High School

July 1, 1945 – Aug. 29, 2022

Michael B. Zielinski, of Amherst, a retired teacher and administrator at Maryvale High School, died Aug. 29 after a period of declining health. He was 77.

Born in Buffalo, the younger of two children, he grew up in the Black Rock neighborhood, attending Assumption School and Cardinal Dougherty High School.

He enlisted in the Army and served in military intelligence at Fort Bragg, N.C., hoping to join the CIA, until he suffered a serious leg injury when his motorcycle was struck by a drunken driver on the base.

After recovering at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, he returned to enroll at Canisius College, where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees. He later completed a master's and doctorate at the University of Buffalo.

Dr. Zielinski retired in 2000 after 30 years in the Maryvale schools. Beginning as an English teacher, he was English Department chairman, then became an administrative assistant in 1988.

He worked in the district's bus transportation office, then was appointed assistant high school principal in 1990. He was named interim principal in 1999.

He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, the West Side Rowing Club and was a life member of Disabled American Veterans.

He enjoyed boating on Lake Ontario, cross-country skiing and reading. In his youth, he took several long-distance bicycle trips.

Survivors include five nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St.