Michael A. Costley, 71, Buffalo-born entertainer who headlined in Palm Springs

En route to his aunt’s house on Buffalo’s Lower West Side after school, Michael Costley used to ignore the Metro Bus driver’s rule about staying in his seat.
“He would walk up and down the aisle and he would sing for people and they would give him money,” said his older sister, Lori Costley Diehl, who rode the bus with him.
“When we got down to West and Virginia, Aunt Mary was waiting to collect us,” she said. The first thing they did was tell her that they needed to visit the nearby corner store for penny candy.
“I told him I would tell our mother about the money,” his sister said, “so he bought me candy to shut me up.”
That was the start of a professional career that took him to leading nightclubs across the nation and earned him a place on the Walk of the Stars in Palm Springs, Calif., where he was a headline entertainer for many years.
He died April 29 in Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after a struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was 71.
Born Michael Anthony Costley in Buffalo, by the time he graduated from Lafayette High School in 1967, he was singing at school events and dances.
He served in the Marine Corps Reserves and performed with a number of local bands before joining The Penny Farthing in 1970.
“He’d make your head spin,” said Frank Sansone of JR Productions, who booked The Penny Farthing. “The man was absolute magic.”
He made such an impression on one of the touring groups at the Executive Motor Inn in Cheektowaga that they recommended him to one of the leading show bands of the day, Standing Ovation, which needed a singer.
“They sent a plane to take him to meet them at their next stop,” Sansone said. “Mike stepped up on the stage and he was totally uninhibited. It was the most incredible night. He looked like he’d been with the band for two years.”
Mr. Costley was hired on the spot. He toured the nation and the Caribbean with Standing Ovation through the mid 1970s. When he left, he worked briefly in Chicago, then went to Las Vegas and Los Angeles before settling in Palm Springs, where he performed for more than 30 years.
He shared the stage with Tony Bennett, Keely Smith, Joe Williams, Jerry Vale, Dick Contino, Glen Campbell and Vic Damone. He was an opener for comedians Don Rickles, Joan Rivers and Jay Leno.
Reviewing one of his shows in Palm Springs, columnist Bruce Fessier of The Palm Springs Desert Sun wrote, “When Mike tackled the Gershwin standard, ‘Lady Be Good,’ he scatted through difficult terrain with the ease of Ella,” and added, “Mike has the chops of a jazz instrumentalist, which is rare among solo singers.”
Mr. Costley wowed Buffalo in 2000 when he returned to perform in the summer jazz series at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
“No one who was there will soon forget his 20-minute-long, endlessly creative rendition of Joe Williams’ ‘Corner Pocket,’” Buffalo News critic Mary Kunz Goldman wrote.
When he returned that fall, he recruited a 16-piece big band to accompany him for an evening of Sinatra at the Tralf.
He became such a popular summer visitor here that his friends complained that he was too busy performing to spend time with him, his sister said. He often was showcased at the annual Italian Heritage Festival.
He released an album, “I Am a Singer,” in 2007, featuring the song of that name, which was his signature number.
“He had a heart as big as his voice,” his sister said. “He was already ready to help somebody. He was always willing to share that stage.”
In addition to his sister, survivors include his ex-wives, the former Donna DeBoe and Stephanie D’Amico.
Arrangements for a memorial tribute to him in October will be announced.