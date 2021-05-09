Michael A. Costley, 71, Buffalo-born entertainer who headlined in Palm Springs

Oct. 2, 1949 – April 29, 2021

En route to his aunt’s house on Buffalo’s Lower West Side after school, Michael Costley used to ignore the Metro Bus driver’s rule about staying in his seat.

“He would walk up and down the aisle and he would sing for people and they would give him money,” said his older sister, Lori Costley Diehl, who rode the bus with him.

“When we got down to West and Virginia, Aunt Mary was waiting to collect us,” she said. The first thing they did was tell her that they needed to visit the nearby corner store for penny candy.

“I told him I would tell our mother about the money,” his sister said, “so he bought me candy to shut me up.”

That was the start of a professional career that took him to leading nightclubs across the nation and earned him a place on the Walk of the Stars in Palm Springs, Calif., where he was a headline entertainer for many years.

He died April 29 in Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after a struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was 71.

Born Michael Anthony Costley in Buffalo, by the time he graduated from Lafayette High School in 1967, he was singing at school events and dances.