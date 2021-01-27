Meredith C. Anding Jr., 79, retired UB faculty member, pioneering civil rights activist

Active in the West Jackson NAACP Youth Council, he accompanied Evers on freedom rides.

“The influence of my father and numerous negative experiences with Jim Crow laws certainly inspired my fight against inequality,” he wrote in a Viewpoints essay in The Buffalo News in 1995. His father was a member of the NAACP and one of his aunts, A.M.E. Logan, provided refuge for civil rights activists, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Taking part in the read-in cost Mr. Anding his financial assistance for college. He left for Chicago, where he had family, and worked at various jobs before enlisting in the Air Force in 1963. Stationed in Turkey and San Antonio, Texas, he was discharged in 1967 with the rank of staff sergeant.

He returned to Tougaloo, earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 1969 and came to Buffalo on a scholarship to UB, where he completed a master’s degree in math. At the university, he met Maurice Dianne Buggs, who also was studying for a graduate degree in math on scholarship, and they were married in 1970.

He first taught freshman and sophomore math courses at Niagara University, then joined the UB faculty. He was director of mathematics at the university’s Learning Center, then was an instructor and associate academic coordinator at the Educational Opportunity Center. He retired in 2007.