Meredith C. Anding Jr., 79, retired UB faculty member, pioneering civil rights activist

Aug. 31, 1941 – Jan. 8, 2021
Meredith Coleman Anding Jr., a retired University at Buffalo faculty member who was a pioneering civil rights activist in Mississippi, died Jan. 8 in Brandon, Miss., after a short battle with leukemia. He was 79.
Mr. Anding was one of the Tougaloo Nine, a group of students from historically Black Tougaloo College arrested for staging a read-in at the all-white main library in Jackson, Miss., in March 1961.
Trained for the read-in by Medgar Evers, then-president of the Jackson branch of the NAACP, the group sat reading quietly at different tables in the library, which had books and other resources that were unavailable at Jackson’s Black library. They refused to leave when police arrived and were jailed, charged with breach of the peace.
Their arrests led to demonstrations at Jackson State College and a march on the jail led by Evers. Found guilty, the nine students were fined $100 and given suspended sentences. The incident prompted a successful NACCP lawsuit to integrate the library in 1962, one of the first civil rights victories in Mississippi.
Born in Myles, Miss., about 40 miles southwest of Jackson, he was one of 11 children. His father, a refrigerator repairman, and his mother, a seamstress, moved the family to Jackson when he was a child. He first enrolled in Jackson State University after graduating from high school in 1958, then transferred to Tougaloo for his sophomore year.
Active in the West Jackson NAACP Youth Council, he accompanied Evers on freedom rides.
“The influence of my father and numerous negative experiences with Jim Crow laws certainly inspired my fight against inequality,” he wrote in a Viewpoints essay in The Buffalo News in 1995. His father was a member of the NAACP and one of his aunts, A.M.E. Logan, provided refuge for civil rights activists, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Taking part in the read-in cost Mr. Anding his financial assistance for college. He left for Chicago, where he had family, and worked at various jobs before enlisting in the Air Force in 1963. Stationed in Turkey and San Antonio, Texas, he was discharged in 1967 with the rank of staff sergeant.
He returned to Tougaloo, earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 1969 and came to Buffalo on a scholarship to UB, where he completed a master’s degree in math. At the university, he met Maurice Dianne Buggs, who also was studying for a graduate degree in math on scholarship, and they were married in 1970.
He first taught freshman and sophomore math courses at Niagara University, then joined the UB faculty. He was director of mathematics at the university’s Learning Center, then was an instructor and associate academic coordinator at the Educational Opportunity Center. He retired in 2007.
Beginning in the mid-1980s, Mr. Anding and his wife traveled across the nation extensively by motor home. Members of the National African American RV Association, they attended rallies and made many friends.
In retirement, they spent winters in Florida and Mississippi. Residents of Grand Island since 1990, they moved to Brandon, a suburb of Jackson, in 2019 to be closer to their son and his family.
Mr. Anding attended the program marking the 50th anniversary of the Tougaloo protest and the dedication of a Freedom Trail marker at the site of the protest in 2017.
A longtime member of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Buffalo, where he was a member of the steward board, he had a passion for the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.
In addition to his wife, a retired Buffalo high school teacher, survivors include a son, Armaan; four brothers, Dr. H. James, Versie, Winston and Guy; five sisters, Elaine Farrar, N. Deloris Archie, Yvonne J. Bracey, Nelva Johnson and Fyarlance R. “Renae” Wright; and two grandchildren.