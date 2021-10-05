Maurice W. Boling, 88, family patriarch founded Boling Industrial Equipment

Aug. 17, 1933 – Sept. 30, 2021

Maurice W. Bowling was a quiet man whose life was centered around his large family.

The seven children he and his wife raised were just a start. Those children had 17 children of their own, and there are now six great-grandchildren too, with a seventh on the way.

Mr. Boling, founder and longtime owner of Boling Industrial Equipment, died after a short illness in his home in the Village of Alden. He was 88.

"All the holidays were always at his house up until the last couple years," said his son Michael. "Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, and not only was it the immediate family, it was also uncles and aunts. If you made the table where all the adults were, that was something big."

He enjoyed relatively good health until the last few years when his health began to decline, his son said. "He didn't take a lot of medicine or see a lot of doctors."

Mr. Boling was born in Olean, a son of Muarel and Mary Morrison Boling, and grew up in Buffalo. He attended St. Louis grammar school, graduating in 1947, and Burgard Vocational High School.