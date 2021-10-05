Maurice W. Boling, 88, family patriarch founded Boling Industrial Equipment

Aug. 17, 1933 – Sept. 30, 2021
Maurice W. Bowling was a quiet man whose life was centered around his large family.
The seven children he and his wife raised were just a start. Those children had 17 children of their own, and there are now six great-grandchildren too, with a seventh on the way.
Mr. Boling, founder and longtime owner of Boling Industrial Equipment, died after a short illness in his home in the Village of Alden. He was 88.
"All the holidays were always at his house up until the last couple years," said his son Michael. "Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, and not only was it the immediate family, it was also uncles and aunts. If you made the table where all the adults were, that was something big."
He enjoyed relatively good health until the last few years when his health began to decline, his son said. "He didn't take a lot of medicine or see a lot of doctors."
Mr. Boling was born in Olean, a son of Muarel and Mary Morrison Boling, and grew up in Buffalo. He attended St. Louis grammar school, graduating in 1947, and Burgard Vocational High School.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Parris Island, S.C., and Camp Pendleton, Calif. He was honorably discharged in the summer of 1952, and joined the Marine Corps Reserves. He served until the late 1950s, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal.
He and Catherine "Corky" Russo married on Oct. 30, 1954, in St. Francis de Sales Church in Buffalo. More than 50 years ago, the couple moved their growing family to Alden.
Mr. Boling worked from 1964 to 1979 for the Basco Division of American Precision Industries in Cheektowaga as a sales engineer and later vice president of marketing. In 1979, he founded Boling Industrial Equipment in Alden, a manufacturers' representative for Basco, which makes heat transfer equipment.
Although Mr. Boling retired in 2002, Boling Industrial Equipment is still family-owned and operated.
In retirement, Mr. Boling enjoyed gardening. "He liked to plant flowers, weed, and take care of his lawn," said his son. "That was his way of getting outside and staying busy."
He and his wife were members of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Alden.
Besides his son Michael, Mr. Boling is survived by his wife of 66 years, Catherine "Corky" Boling; two other sons, Mark and Bill; four daughters, Cheryl Cotton, Cathy Kosinski, Michele Rutkowski and Mary O'Connor; one brother, Gerald Thomas; one sister, Marylou Sisson; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden.