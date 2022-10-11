Matthew J. Murphy III, 70, retired Niagara County Court judge and longtime district attorney

Dec. 15, 1951 – Oct. 10, 2022

As Niagara County district attorney and County Court judge, Matthew J. Murphy III always let his conscience be his guide.

"His conscience played a role in everything he did," his friend Erie County District Attorney Frank J. Clark III told The Buffalo News in 2007. "Matt and I worked together in the U.S. Attorney's Office for a long time back in the '80s. Matt would always try to do the morally right thing. Sometimes it was the popular choice and sometimes it wasn't."

As a prosecutor and on the bench, Judge Murphy cracked down on drunken driving and domestic abuse. He established a highly praised domestic violence unit that become the model for similar units throughout the state.

He died Oct. 10 in Buffalo's Mercy Hospital following a heart attack. He was 70.

Before he was elected to the Niagara County Court bench in 2007, he had been the longest-serving district attorney in county history and the first Democrat to occupy the office in 100 years.

He also stirred nationwide controversy over a sentence he handed down just before he retired at the end of 2021. Instead of sending convicted rapist Christopher Belter to jail, he ordered eight years probation and made him register as a sex offender.

At the sentencing, Judge Murphy said he did not come to his decision lightly.

“I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain,” he said.

In a statement Tuesday on Judge Murphy's death, Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh noted that "beyond his roles as a public servant, he was a just a genuine person who really cared for those around him. Even if you disagreed with him, you know that his decisions came from a place of trying to do what he believed was right."

Born in Lockport, he was the third of nine children and the oldest son. His father was Matthew J. Murphy Jr., a tire dealer who served nine terms in the State Assembly and was credited with creating the "I Love NY" tourism campaign.

A graduate of DeSales High School, where he played football and was editor of the yearbook, he earned a bachelor's degree in political science from St. John Fisher College in 1974, completed his juris doctor degree in 1977 from Albany Law School and entered private practice with the Lockport firm of Harris and Southard.

Acting on a suggestion to apply to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo, he became a federal prosecutor in 1979. He served for more than three years as the chief attorney for the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, then considered running for Niagara County district attorney. But first, to get some experience in the state court system, he returned to private practice in Lockport as a defense attorney.

"I actually wasn't a bad defense attorney," he told The News in 2007. "I did some civil trials. That was before you advertised on TV. I enjoyed that. I worked with Wally Moxham and Allen Miskell. In terms of fun, those four years were probably the most fun I ever had."

Campaigning on his experience prosecuting drug offenders, he defeated incumbent Republican District Attorney Peter Broderick in 1991. He was reelected without opposition to three more terms.

Current Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seeman, in a statement Tuesday, said, "He was an extraordinary leader who significantly modernized the office, including placing a focus on prosecution of domestic violence and DWI crimes. Judge Murphy was also an excellent trial lawyer, and never stopped working on cases himself."

He created a special victim's unit to handle rape and child abuse cases and, working with other community leaders, helped start an innovative domestic violence intervention program. That led Family and Children's Service of Niagara to honor him with its 1995 Social Work Recognition Award.

In domestic violence cases, he advocated placing charges against offenders if a crime had been committed and instituted a "no-drop" policy, aggressively pursuing domestic violence cases and setting strict limits in plea bargaining.

He also launched a long string of probes into corruption of public officials and public agencies in Niagara County. One investigation looked into why county election commissioners never received a 10% pay cut that had been ordered by the County Legislature.

His most high-profile case involved murderer William C. Shrubsall, who skipped bail on the eve of conviction for sexual abuse in 1996.

As district attorney, Mr. Murphy had personally prosecuted the case, but when Shrubsall eventually was arrested in Halifax, Nova Scotia, he filed extradition papers but wasn't in a hurry to bring Shrubsall back to Niagara County.

"I want him to spend a long time in jail in Canada, and then I want him to spend a long time in jail here," he told reporters.

As Niagara County judge, he additionally served as a part-time State Supreme Court justice, handling part of the county's civil litigation calendar.

He would preside one afternoon per week over Integrated Domestic Violence Court and spent part of another day in Surrogate's Court, overseeing cases involving wills and estates. He also handled the county's pistol permit hearings.

He stepped down from the bench Dec. 31, 2021, after reaching the state's mandatory retirement age of 70.

Judge Murphy was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Old Fort Niagara, Eastern Niagara United Way and the Knights of Columbus. He was a founding member of the Niagara County Coalition of RACE (Racial Acceptance and Cultural Equality).

He was a member of the James Joyce Book Club in Buffalo. He loved music and played bass with friends in a band called The Affordables. He also was a runner and completed the 1986 Buffalo-Niagara Falls International Marathon.

He enjoyed traveling, especially the annual “Murphy Family Baseball Trip” to various major league ballparks.

He married his high school sweetheart, Gail Kolber, a social worker in Buffalo schools for 29 years, in 1974.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Kerry Byrnes; two sons, Matthew IV and Andrew; three sisters, Jean Murphy, Barbara DeSimone and Diane Revelas; two brothers, John, a longtime Buffalo sportscaster, and Patrick; and four grandchildren. Another brother, Paul, executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, died in 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in All Saints Parish, 76 Church St., Lockport.