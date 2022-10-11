 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matthew J. Murphy III, 70, Niagara County judge and long-serving district attorney

  • Updated
  • 0
Matthew J. Murphy III
Provided photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Died Oct. 10, 2022

Matthew J. Murphy III, a former Niagara County judge who also was the longest-serving district attorney in county history, died Monday after a brief illness. He was 70.

Judge Murphy served four terms as the county's chief prosecutor, then was elected in 2008 to the Niagara County Court bench. He was re-elected in 2017.

A 1974 graduate of St. John Fisher College, he earned his juris doctor degree in 1977 from Albany Law School and entered private practice with the Lockport firm of Harris and Southard.

After serving from 1979 to 1986 as an assistant U.S. attorney, including more than three years as the chief attorney for the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, he returned to private practice with the firm of Miskell and Moxham in Lockport until he was elected district attorney in 1991.

A longtime Lockport resident and, he was the son of Assemblyman Matthew J. Murphy Jr., the third of nine children and the oldest boy. He attended DeSales High School, where he met his wife of 48 years, the former Gail Kobler.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Kerry Byrnes; two sons, Matthew IV and Andrew; three sisters, Jean Murphy, Barbara DeSimone and Diane Revelas; two brothers, John and Patrick; and four grandchildren.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

View comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News