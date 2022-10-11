Matthew J. Murphy III, 70, Niagara County judge and long-serving district attorney

Died Oct. 10, 2022

Matthew J. Murphy III, a former Niagara County judge who also was the longest-serving district attorney in county history, died Monday after a brief illness. He was 70.

Judge Murphy served four terms as the county's chief prosecutor, then was elected in 2008 to the Niagara County Court bench. He was re-elected in 2017.

A 1974 graduate of St. John Fisher College, he earned his juris doctor degree in 1977 from Albany Law School and entered private practice with the Lockport firm of Harris and Southard.

After serving from 1979 to 1986 as an assistant U.S. attorney, including more than three years as the chief attorney for the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, he returned to private practice with the firm of Miskell and Moxham in Lockport until he was elected district attorney in 1991.

A longtime Lockport resident and, he was the son of Assemblyman Matthew J. Murphy Jr., the third of nine children and the oldest boy. He attended DeSales High School, where he met his wife of 48 years, the former Gail Kobler.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Kerry Byrnes; two sons, Matthew IV and Andrew; three sisters, Jean Murphy, Barbara DeSimone and Diane Revelas; two brothers, John and Patrick; and four grandchildren.