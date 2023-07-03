Sept. 12, 1928 – June 3, 2023

Maryann Haberl Hurley, a leader in the Women’s Committee of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for many years, died June 3 in her home in Palm Beach, Fla. She was 94.

Born Maryann Haberl in Buffalo, she was a 1946 graduate of the former St. Mary’s Academy at Franklin and North streets, attended Georgian Court College, now Georgian Court University, in Lakewood, N.J., and was a graduate of Chevy Chase Junior College in Maryland, where she met John Lee Hurley, who was attending Georgetown University Law School.

After they were married Aug. 18, 1951, in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hamburg, her husband practiced law, then joined Commercial Pipe and Supply Corp., a distributor of pipes, valves and fittings that her father founded in 1934. He went on to become president and chief executive officer. A grandson, John Lee Hurley III, currently is fourth-generation president and CEO.

Mrs. Hurley’s primary focus was the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. A former president of the Women's Committee, she chaired the silver anniversary of the annual Philharmonic Ball in 1976. At the 50th anniversary of the ball in 2001, she was honored as Woman of the Year.

With the Junior League of Buffalo, she co-chaired the Thrift Shop committee. She also helped arrange activities with the Seton Guild at the former Sheehan Emergency Hospital, the Buffalo Skating Club, the Women’s Committee of the Studio Arena Theatre, the Spotlight Committee of Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Wanakah Country Club.

She supported events at Canisius College, where her mother was a member of the Board of Regents, and continued her family's legacy there with contributions to the George and Ella Haberl Scholarship Program.

She was a member of the Buffalo Club, the Country Club of Buffalo and the Garret Club. In Palm Beach, where she and her husband began wintering after he retired in 2004, she was a member of the Beach Club and St. Edward's Church and Guild.

Survivors include two sons, John L. Jr. and Kevin B.; two daughters, Anne B. Hurley and Barbara B. Hurley; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Her husband died in 2021. Another son, George E., died in 1994.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 9:30 a.m. July 11 in St. Louis Catholic Church, Main and Edward streets.