Mary Jane Filarecki, 92, active in community affairs in Clarence Center

Dec. 8, 1929 – July 2, 2022

Mary Jane Filarecki, active in community affairs and the former St. Augustine Catholic Church in Clarence Center, died July 2 in ElderWood at Williamsville after a long illness. She was 92.

Born Mary Jane Stachowski in Buffalo, she was the daughter of a Sloan village justice and the oldest of six children. She was a graduate of Sloan High School and a member of a marching band in Sloan. She met her husband, Daniel C. Filarecki, a member of the Rapids Fire Company marching band, at an event where both bands appeared. They were married Feb. 11, 1950.

A homemaker and the mother of six, she was a production worker at Harrison Radiator Corp. in Lockport until 1966. She later worked for Mesmer's Dairy in Clarence and for many years in the coffee shop in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, retiring when she was 83.

Mrs. Filarecki was a founding member of St. Augustine Church, was a past president of St. Monica's Guild, assisted in many church events and laundered and ironed the linens for the altar. She received in St. Joseph the Worker Award in 2005 for her service to the church.

A resident of Long Street in Clarence Center from 1966 until four years ago, her home was four doors away from the house that was struck in the crash of Continental Connection Flight 3407 in February 2009. The topsoil from her back yard flower gardens was removed because of contamination from the crash.

Mrs. Filarecki was instrumental in starting the Long Street block party, which she hosted in her back yard for many years. She was a founding member of the group that lobbied town government to install sewers in Clarence Center and went door to door to gain support for it.

She also was an officer of the Clarence Women's Club and was co-chair of Heritage Days for the Clarence Bicentennial Committee in 2008. She volunteered Clarence-Newstead Meals on Wheels and co-chaired Harvest Happening, a fundraiser for the service.

"If anybody needed anything, my mother was there," her daughter Darlene Feinen said.

She and her husband were league bowlers. A machine repairman at Harrison Radiator, he died in 2018.

Survivors include three daughters, Darlene Feinen, Joann Chatwin and Maryann Kos; a son, Daniel Jr.; three brothers, John Stachowski, Arthur Stachowski and William Stachowski; a sister, Sharon Staniszewski; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence.