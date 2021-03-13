Mary G. Tierney, 94, teacher aide in Buffalo schools

March 9, 1926 – March 2, 2021
Mary G. Tierney, a teacher aide in Buffalo schools and mother of multiple sets of twins, died after a brief illness March 2, a week short of her 95th birthday, while visiting a daughter in Westminster, Md.
The daughter of Irish immigrants, she was born Mary Genevieve Whitlock in Buffalo. Although not a twin herself, her siblings included two sets of twins.
She attended Buffalo School 45 and Lafayette High School, then became an office clerk at Western Electric Co., where she learned shorthand and was chosen to model in fashion shows as a Western Electric “Hello Charley Girl.”
She met her husband, William, an Irish-born truck driver, when he came down from Toronto for a dance in Buffalo. After they were married, he commuted for many years from Buffalo’s West Side to Toronto for his job as a truck driver and dock worker at Eaton’s.
Mrs. Tierney became a homemaker for three sets of twins – four of her own children and her younger twin sisters, who came to live in her household after their father died. They were the subject of a feature article in the Buffalo Courier-Express.
She worked as a private nursing aide and, after earning certification, she was a teacher aide for more than 20 years at Buffalo’s School 32 Bennett Park Montessori School.
Active in the Democratic Party, she was an election worker in her local polling place until she was 91.
She was an officer in the Forest District Civic Association and received an award for her service in 2014. She also was a leader in the Hawley Street Block Club.
An animal lover, she adopted many stray dogs, cats and birds, including ducks.
“Anything that didn’t have a home, she had a heart for,” her granddaughter Erin Feeney said. “There was a lot of life wherever she was.”
She was fierce competitor at canasta and other games and enjoyed playing practical jokes on friends and family.
“She was always good for a laugh. She loved April Fool’s Day,” her granddaughter said. “She made the best apple pies and one year we rolled out the dough for pies and instead of filling, she put in paper towels. She gave one to her brother and he wound up giving it to a neighbor.”
Survivors include three sons, William, Edmund and Thomas; two daughters, Mary Feeney-Caruso and Jeanette Richey; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her husband died in 2006.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Infant of Prague Catholic Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.