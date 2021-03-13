Mary G. Tierney, 94, teacher aide in Buffalo schools

March 9, 1926 – March 2, 2021

Mary G. Tierney, a teacher aide in Buffalo schools and mother of multiple sets of twins, died after a brief illness March 2, a week short of her 95th birthday, while visiting a daughter in Westminster, Md.

The daughter of Irish immigrants, she was born Mary Genevieve Whitlock in Buffalo. Although not a twin herself, her siblings included two sets of twins.

She attended Buffalo School 45 and Lafayette High School, then became an office clerk at Western Electric Co., where she learned shorthand and was chosen to model in fashion shows as a Western Electric “Hello Charley Girl.”

She met her husband, William, an Irish-born truck driver, when he came down from Toronto for a dance in Buffalo. After they were married, he commuted for many years from Buffalo’s West Side to Toronto for his job as a truck driver and dock worker at Eaton’s.

Mrs. Tierney became a homemaker for three sets of twins – four of her own children and her younger twin sisters, who came to live in her household after their father died. They were the subject of a feature article in the Buffalo Courier-Express.