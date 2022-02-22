Mary F. Certo Morinello Rolle, 100, mother of assemblyman

Sept. 8, 1921 – Feb. 17, 2022

Mary F. Certo Morinello Rolle, mother of Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, died Feb. 17 in her Lewiston home in the care of Niagara Hospice. She was 100.

The former Mary Frances Certo was a Niagara Falls native and a 1939 graduate of Niagara Falls High School.

Mrs. Rolle worked at her family's Certo Brothers Distributing Co. for more than 50 years in payroll and bookkeeping roles that included checking money bags, counting money and logging in who was there for the day. In her time at the company, she worked in the locations of the business on Walnut Avenue, Whirlpool Street and Porter Road.

Mrs. Rolle "was strong and independent,” said Mary Jo Zacher, who was a friend.

Her first husband, Emanuel "Manny" Morinello, died in 1951. She was also predeceased by her second husband, Aldo Rolle.

For Mrs. Rolle, a Catholic, her faith was important, Zacher said.

“That was Number 1 to her," Zacher said, then amended: "No, family’s Number 1.”