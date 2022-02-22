Mary F. Certo Morinello Rolle, 100, mother of assemblyman

Sept. 8, 1921 – Feb. 17, 2022
Mary F. Certo Morinello Rolle, mother of Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, died Feb. 17 in her Lewiston home in the care of Niagara Hospice. She was 100.
The former Mary Frances Certo was a Niagara Falls native and a 1939 graduate of Niagara Falls High School.
Mrs. Rolle worked at her family's Certo Brothers Distributing Co. for more than 50 years in payroll and bookkeeping roles that included checking money bags, counting money and logging in who was there for the day. In her time at the company, she worked in the locations of the business on Walnut Avenue, Whirlpool Street and Porter Road.
Mrs. Rolle "was strong and independent,” said Mary Jo Zacher, who was a friend.
Her first husband, Emanuel "Manny" Morinello, died in 1951. She was also predeceased by her second husband, Aldo Rolle.
For Mrs. Rolle, a Catholic, her faith was important, Zacher said.
“That was Number 1 to her," Zacher said, then amended: "No, family’s Number 1.”
Her friend had “never said mean things about people,” Zacher said.
Mrs. Rolle attended church, she said. And her friend “always had her Rosary in her hand. She always had her prayer book.”
In her manner, her friend was “kind and loving,” Zacher said.
Survivors include two sons, Angelo J. Morinello and Vincent Rolle; a daughter, Laura Morinello-LaVia; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Her older sister, Elizabeth Pfleger, who also worked at Certo Brothers, died Jan. 23 at the age of 102.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston.