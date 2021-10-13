Mary E. Flickinger, 88, pioneering environmentalist, helped stage World University Games

April 17, 1933 – Oct. 8, 2021

When Mary E. Flickinger and the man she would marry, supermarket executive Burt P. Flickinger Jr., first encountered each other, it was as adversaries on the tennis court. He lost a doubles match to her.

“He never forgot that. He remembered the score of every set,” she told Buffalo News reporter Tom Buckham in 1989.

They were on opposite sides again when environmentalists and the food industry battled in the early 1970s over eliminating sales of phosphate-based detergents.

She was a co-founder of Housewives to End Pollution and led the campaign for a statewide ban on phosphates, which was successful. He was the point man for local supermarkets. Eventually, eight states adopted similar legislation, prompting detergent makers to eliminate phosphates entirely from their products.

By the mid-1970s, when her organization was pushing to pass a deposit bottle bill in Albany to reduce the trash from beverage containers, they found common ground.

For his part, Mr. Flickinger convinced manufacturers and retailers to pool their resources to create Beverage Industry Collection and Sortage (BICS) to gather the used bottles and cans and recycle them.