Mary E. Flickinger, 88, pioneering environmentalist, helped stage World University Games

April 17, 1933 – Oct. 8, 2021
When Mary E. Flickinger and the man she would marry, supermarket executive Burt P. Flickinger Jr., first encountered each other, it was as adversaries on the tennis court. He lost a doubles match to her.
“He never forgot that. He remembered the score of every set,” she told Buffalo News reporter Tom Buckham in 1989.
They were on opposite sides again when environmentalists and the food industry battled in the early 1970s over eliminating sales of phosphate-based detergents.
She was a co-founder of Housewives to End Pollution and led the campaign for a statewide ban on phosphates, which was successful. He was the point man for local supermarkets. Eventually, eight states adopted similar legislation, prompting detergent makers to eliminate phosphates entirely from their products.
By the mid-1970s, when her organization was pushing to pass a deposit bottle bill in Albany to reduce the trash from beverage containers, they found common ground.
For his part, Mr. Flickinger convinced manufacturers and retailers to pool their resources to create Beverage Industry Collection and Sortage (BICS) to gather the used bottles and cans and recycle them.
After they were married in 1975, they often were an effective team. They became partners on the tennis court and at the bridge table. Their most successful collaboration, however, was on a global scale – bringing the World University Games to Buffalo in 1993.
Mrs. Flickinger, who died Oct. 8 in her East Aurora home at the age of 88, was at her husband’s side throughout his years of work as chairman of the event.
When he led a delegation to Europe to boost Buffalo’s bid to host the international sporting competition, she played a prominent role in helping to generate support.
“She didn’t receive a lot of attention,” Ronald Stein, a University at Buffalo official who traveled with the Flickingers, told The Buffalo News in 1989, “but Mary was in Bulgaria and Germany. She was the delegation’s unofficial hostess.”
Mrs. Flickinger chaired one of the largest fundraising events in local history to support the Games and stepped forward when her husband fell ill while the Games were being held. At the closing ceremonies, she took his place on the speaker’s platform before a crowd of more than 15,000 and conveyed the message he sent from his hospital bed.
For their efforts with the World University Games and other civic projects – such as helping the Green Downtown project plant daffodils along the Kensington Expressway – the Flickingers received a special award in 1995 at the annual Citation Banquet of the National Conference.
She chaired fundraising events for the restoration and reopening of the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora while he was head of the Roycroft Revitalization Corp. The Roycroft garden was named in her honor.
After her husband died in 1997, Mrs. Flickinger continued his philanthropic work. He had been fundraising chairman for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and in 1998 she provided a major gift that relieved the orchestra’s chronic financial distress.
Born Mary Ewing in Wheeling, W.Va., the daughter of a stock broker, she grew up in a family that skied in the winter and played tennis in the summer. Her mother was a West Virginia tennis champion and she and her twin sister, Leticia “Lettie,” excelled at the game, winning a state doubles championships in the early 1950s. She also was an avid golfer.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College, was married and became a mother of three. She lived in Philadelphia and the New York City area before moving to Williamsville in 1969. She had been an East Aurora resident since 1971.
Considered an environmental pioneer in Erie County, she chaired the Erie County Environmental Council and was honored for her work in 1996 by the Buffalo Council on World Affairs.
She was a member of the East Aurora Garden Club and the Roycroft Chamber Music Festival. She was a founder of the Aurora Art Films Society, now the Hubbard Film Society.
She also was a member of the Erie County Board of Ethics, the League of Women Voters and the Roswell Park Alliance.
She regularly attended East Aurora Village Board and Aurora Town Board meetings and was active in the Save Historic East Aurora campaign, which turned back a proposal to build a Walmart store in the village.
Mrs. Flickinger was a charter member of the Wednesday Winos, a women’s group that hiked, cleaned up litter and socialized over wine.
According to her son, Peter Ryan, “she never learned how to say no to a worthy cause. ... Nor did she learn to apologize for, very occasionally, hosing down motorists who were speeding down Porterville (Road).”
Surviving are two sons, David Ryan and Peter Ryan; a daughter, Molly Ewert; a stepson, Burt Flickinger III; two stepdaughters, Catherine “Bambi” Schweitzer and Molly Ford; a brother, Robert Ewing; six grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Her twin sister died in 1998.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.