Mary Catherine 'Molly' Dee, 84, art teacher and prolific painter

Jan. 5, 1938 – April 4, 2022

Mary Catherine "Molly" Dee, of Hamburg, a retired art teacher whose paintings are collected and exhibited widely, died April 4 in Virginia Beach, Va. She was 84.

The former Mary Catherine Eimer, born in Buffalo and raised in Williamsville, had deep roots in the community. Her ancestors first settled in Western New York in the early 1800s.

"My paintings have taken me many places, but I’ve always returned to Western New York. It’s where family is and it’s home," Mrs. Dee told The Buffalo News in an interview for a photo spread feature called Portraits of Western New York on Dec. 29, 2020.

She studied at the Albright Knox Art School and earned both bachelor's and master's of fine arts degrees from the University at Buffalo.

Though she had painted all her life, Mrs. Dee began pursuing her passion in earnest after she retired as an art teacher in the Frontier Central Schools at the age of 50. Her paintings have been exhibited in galleries on Nantucket Island, Mass; Steamboat Springs, Colo.; New York City and other places for more than 35 years.

Her large figurative paintings were inspired by historical photographs from estate sales, archives and family collections. Mrs. Dee's family said she had a unique style and that her interpretation of photographic images evolved from her early fascination with photographs of her own parents, whom she had lost when she was very young. The result of that intense experience was the beginning of a series of large canvases she painted called "Images of the Past."

Mrs. Dee's paintings have been featured in many periodicals, including Victoria Magazine, Coastal Living, Hemispheres, United Airlines in-flight magazine, the Review Magazine, Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror, and The Buffalo News. Her work can be seen online at mollydeeart.com.

Her family said Mrs. Dee produced hundreds of paintings without having missed a grandchild's soccer game or other family event. Once, they said, TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford, who had purchased 10 of Mrs. Dee's paintings, offered to hold a reception in her poolhouse for the artist and her spouse. However, Mrs. Dee would agree to participate only if her adult children and their spouses were also invited to attend.

Mrs. Dee's love of painting was exceeded only by her devotion to family and friends. She and her late husband of 55 years, Joseph A., raised five children together, including two sets of twins.

The couple took monthlong trips to Europe and across the U.S. and spent summers at the Bethlehem Management Country Club, now Brierwood Country Club, in Hamburg. They also had several pets, including dogs, horses and a goat. Mr. Dee, retired from the general managers department at Bethlehem Steel, died March 17, 2017.

A member of the Twentieth Century Club, Mrs. Dee enjoyed playing cards and was an exceptional cook and hostess, who held Sunday dinner for her extended family every week, her family said.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Beth Holly, Linda Koller and Laurie Harrison; two sons, Joseph and John; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna.

