Mary C. Sand, 79, was registered nurse and flight instructor

Nov. 19, 1941 – Oct. 22, 2021
Mary C. Sand was down to earth as only a registered nurse can be. But her joy in life was flying high.
Miss Sand, a longtime nurse at Sisters of Charity Hospital and for a urology practice, was also a private pilot who became an instrument rated flight instructor.
Miss Sand, of West Seneca, died in St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center in Sisters Hospital after being diagnosed with cancer 13 months ago. She was 79.
She was the oldest of three children of Edward J. and Marian Ritzenthaler Sand. She was born in Buffalo and moved with her family to Kenmore when she was about 15.
She graduated in 1959 from Mount St. Mary Academy, then from Sisters' Hospital School of Nursing in June 1962. She was licensed as a registered nurse in October of that year.
Miss Sand first worked in a surgical unit at Sisters Hospital, said her sister, Susan H. Sand, then became head nurse in the urology department, where she worked for many years.
Around the 1980s, Miss Sand left Sisters and went to work for the Main Urology group, her sister said. "And that was about the same time she took up flying."
Nobody in her family flew planes, but Miss Sand excelled in the pastime, first earning her private pilot license, then her instrument rating, then becoming an instructor for other pilots seeking instrument ratings.
"She loved flying," Susan Sand said. "And she wanted to be a pilot, so she just went and did it."
She flew single-engine Cessnas out of Buffalo Airfield on Clinton Street in West Seneca, and taught both classes and individual students, her sister said.
Miss Sand retired from nursing around the late 1990s, her sister said, but continued to fly.
As a pilot, she became the "fun aunt" to her three nephews, Edward C., Gregory and Stephen Sand. She took the boys flying and to air shows.
"She was very straightforward and determined," said her sister. "But she had a soft spot in her heart for her nephews."
Miss Sand had many friends, many of whom had been co-workers at Sisters Hospital. She also enjoyed playing golf.
She was active in her church, and when her health permitted attended Mass daily, her sister said.
She was a member of the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of female pilots formed in 1929. It was named after the number of its charter members and Amelia Earhart was its first president. Miss Sand enjoyed flying to the group's conventions.
Besides her sister Susan H. Sand, Miss Sand is survived by a brother, Edward J. Sand; her three nephews; and two great-nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga.