Mary C. Sand, 79, was registered nurse and flight instructor

Nov. 19, 1941 – Oct. 22, 2021

Mary C. Sand was down to earth as only a registered nurse can be. But her joy in life was flying high.

Miss Sand, a longtime nurse at Sisters of Charity Hospital and for a urology practice, was also a private pilot who became an instrument rated flight instructor.

Miss Sand, of West Seneca, died in St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center in Sisters Hospital after being diagnosed with cancer 13 months ago. She was 79.

She was the oldest of three children of Edward J. and Marian Ritzenthaler Sand. She was born in Buffalo and moved with her family to Kenmore when she was about 15.

She graduated in 1959 from Mount St. Mary Academy, then from Sisters' Hospital School of Nursing in June 1962. She was licensed as a registered nurse in October of that year.

Miss Sand first worked in a surgical unit at Sisters Hospital, said her sister, Susan H. Sand, then became head nurse in the urology department, where she worked for many years.

Around the 1980s, Miss Sand left Sisters and went to work for the Main Urology group, her sister said. "And that was about the same time she took up flying."