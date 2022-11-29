Mary Ann Urbanski, 90, medical laboratory technician active in church and social groups

March 5, 1932 – Nov. 23, 2022

Mary Ann Urbanski, of Williamsville, a retired medical laboratory technician active in church and social groups, died Nov. 23 in Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence. She was 90.

Born Mary Ann Meloch in Buffalo, the youngest of six children, she grew up in the city's Polonia neighborhood and was fluent in Polish. She attended St. Luke's School and was a 1949 graduate of Bishop Colton High School.

She earned a bachelor's degree in medical laboratory technology in 1953 from D'Youville College, now D'Youville University, and later completed a master's degree in laboratory science at the University at Buffalo.

Her first job was in the chemistry lab at the former Edward J. Meyer Memorial Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center. After raising her children, she returned to the hospital in the 1970s to work in the hematology lab.

She also worked at Sisters Hospital and Hayman Laboratory in Williamsville, and taught medical technology at Trocaire College and Kenmore Mercy Hospital. She retired from the Buffalo Medical Group oncology group laboratory in 1993.

A member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists, she was recognized in 1993 for 40 years of certification.

Active in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, she was a member of Ladies of the Lord and took part in perpetual Eucharistic adoration and parish mission retreats. In recent years, she was a Eucharistic minister and lector.

From 1996 to 1998, she was a special minister of the Holy Communion for the Neumann Chapel at UB. She also was a Eucharistic minister at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. In 2015, she became a lay associate of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities in Williamsville.

A member of the administrative board of directors of the Polish Union of Buffalo Fraternal Insurance Co., she served briefly as public relations manager.

She and her husband, Richard J., an electrician and union official at Dunlop Tire Corp., took a cross-country trip to California by car for their honeymoon in 1954.

They were active in the Buffalo Audubon Club and the Amherst Senior Center, where they played duplicate bridge. They also volunteered as ushers at Shea's Performing Arts Center, the Kavinoky Theatre and the UB Center for the Arts. She played tennis regularly at several clubs in Amherst.

An avid traveler, she directed scholarship trips to New York City and Washington, D.C., for Catholic school students in the 1960s. She visited Europe, the Middle East, Hawaii and Puerto Rico and took part in many educational trips in the Northeast with Elderhostel, now Road Scholars.

Surviving are three daughters, Eileen Martin, Susan Kobus and Elizabeth Urbanski-Farrell; a son, Paul; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her husband died in 2007. A brother, Monsignor Chester A. Meloch, who hosted a visit from President Gerald Ford while he was pastor of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, died in 2006.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.