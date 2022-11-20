Mary Ann Pyrak, 89, applied math skills in corporate and charitable organizations

March 16, 1933 – Nov. 12, 2022

Mary Ann Pyrak, of Snyder, who applied her mathematical skills to her work in aerospace engineering and a variety of corporate and charitable financial matters, died unexpectedly Nov. 12. She was 89.

Born in Buffalo, the former Mary Ann Lapczenski grew up in Black Rock and received the Jesse Ketchum Award and the Daughters of the American Revolution Citizenship Award while attending School 64.

At Nardin Academy, she was class salutatorian. She went on to major in math at what is now D'Youville University, and graduated magna cum laude.

She worked as a dynamics engineer in a male-dominated department at Bell Aircraft in the 1950s, performing calculations for rockets returning from space.

She and her husband, Theodore J. Pyrak, an attorney, were grade school classmates and began dating in college. They were married in 1955.

After raising her children, she began working in her husband's law office, handling income tax matters, administering estates and overseeing a large profit-sharing plan.

For the past several decades, Mrs. Pyrak was a director and corporate secretary for Liston Manufacturing Inc., a North Tonawanda company founded by her husband's family that makes specialty high-speed bearings for the petrochemical industry. Her son Charles is president of the company.

She was office manager for the Pyrak Law Firm and a member of the supervisory committee for the Cadets Federal Credit Union.

Mrs. Pyrak was a longtime member and former president of the Advocates Club of Buffalo Auxiliary, and a former financial secretary and treasurer of the Canisius College Scholarship Associates.

She was a past president of the Assumption School Board and the Mothers Club Association of the Assumption School.

Active in the North District (21st Ward) Democratic Women's Club, she served on its board of directors and as recording secretary. She also was a member of the Women's Division of the Polish Union of America and the Canisius High School Mothers Club.

She was an avid reader and loved to golf. A member of the Tan Tara and Fox Valley Country Club, she hit a hole-in-one at the age of 78.

In addition to her husband of 67 years, survivors include two sons, Charles and Arthur; a daughter, Laura Pyrak-Nolte; seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Assumption Catholic Church, 435 Amherst St.