July 7, 1938 – June 6, 2023

A high-profile volunteer for half a century, Mary Ann Kresse was ready to take the reins at a time of need or transformation.

She was president of Junior League of Buffalo when it unveiled its first Decorators' Show House. She was head of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's Women's Committee when the annual Ball was revived.

And when County Executive Joel A. Giambra wanted to chart a new course for the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens as an independent entity, he called on her to chart the way.

"Mary Ann was the heart of the Botanical Gardens and worked for decades to ensure its legacy," wrote Erin Grajek, chief operating officer for the South Park facility. "She was an extraordinarily giving and caring person, and she will be deeply missed by her Botanical Gardens' family and the entire community."

She died June 6 in her home in Buffalo after a brief illness. She was 84.

Born Mary Ann Miano in Gardenville, she was the oldest of eight children. Her father, Dr. Lawrence Miano, was a family practitioner and longtime West Seneca school physician, and her mother, Margaret Anderson Miano, served many organizations as a dedicated volunteer.

She was a Girl Scout, attended Fourteen Holy Helpers School and was valedictorian of her high school class at St. Mary's Seminary in Buffalo in 1955.

She also was valedictorian of her class at Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, where she won a full scholarship and was president of her sophomore and senior classes. She majored in mathematics and graduated in 1959.

She went on to take an assistantship at Fordham University, earning a master's degree in computer science, and became a computer systems designer. She worked for Univac and Honeywell at sites throughout the state and when she married Robert Kresse, an attorney, in 1964, her six younger sisters were bridesmaids.

"When our third child was born, I decided that I no longer would work," she told Buffalo News reporter Lisa Muehlbauer in 1981. "At that point in life, I wanted to contribute in some way during the years I was unable to devote to a career."

Her first contribution came in 1968 when she and her husband helped start a Montessori program open to students of all races and faiths in St. Mary of the Sorrows School after they tried to enroll their eldest son in another Montessori program that was full.

The school later became Bennett Park Montessori Magnet School, the city's first charter school, and Mrs. Kresse was instrumental in launching the Senior Volunteers program in the Buffalo schools.

She started doing volunteer work on a regular basis in 1973 when she joined the Junior League and began by doing a survey of community needs. As president eight years later, she eased what had been rigid weekly schedules for volunteer work and opened membership to more women.

Following the success of the first Decorators' Show House in 1981, she went on to head the committee that chose a beneficiary for the funds that it raised. The money went to guarantee programming for the newly constructed bandshell in LaSalle Park, now Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park, by hiring an administrator.

She became a United Way section chairman for West Seneca in 1982 and two years later was chairman of the campaign's Neighborhood Division.

She went on to lead a United Way training program for board members of non-profit agencies and was a member of the Leadership Buffalo Class of 2001.

She continued her efforts as a longtime member of the Board of Managers of the Buffalo Museum of Science, where she chaired both the board and the development committee, and with Canisius High School, where she co-chaired gift-gathering parties for the annual Gambit fundraising evening.

At the Botanical Gardens, she was named to chair a study for a new governing structure, then was put in charge of leading the transition to a public-private partnership. She continued to serve on the board until her death.

She and her husband, who played a major role in supporting Buffalo's cultural organizations as a board member of the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation, had worked together for Habitat for Humanity, the King Urban Life Center, the preservation of the Roycroft Inn, Green Downtown and Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park.

Considered "the first couple of Western New York volunteerism," they were jointly named Buffalo News Outstanding Citizens in 2001.

They were honored in 2012 by the King Urban Life Center, which renamed its charter school the Robert and Mary Ann Kresse Family Education Center. The school occupies the former St. Mary of the Sorrows Church.

In the early 2000s, Mrs. Kresse was a VISTA program manager with West Seneca AmeriCorps and a founding board member of the Hospice Foundation of Western New York.

She later was vice president of the Mercy Hospital Foundation and a founder and chair of the Advisory Council for the Center for the Arts at the University at Buffalo.

She served on the boards of Christ the King Seminary, Forest Lawn, the Buffalo Maritime Center, O'Connell and Company, Kleinhans Music Hall and Garden Walk Buffalo.

At Blessed Trinity Parish in Buffalo, she was a lector and eucharistic minister.

Earlier this year, she was named president of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel. Her husband, who died in November 2020, had provided the grant through the Wendt Foundation to purchase the attraction at Canalside eight years ago.

Survivors include five sons, Joseph, William, Andrew, Bartholomew and Thaddeus; three daughters, Mary Katherine Fredericksen, Ann Gegelys and Claire White; and 20 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered June 12 in Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave.