Mary Ann Grammer Byers, of Orchard Park, wife of an Episcopal pastor and a descendant of prominent Buffalo families with a lifelong love of horses, died June 20 after a period of declining health. She was 96.

Born in Buffalo, her father was Nisbet Grammer, a leader in the grain forwarding business nationally who built the Concrete Central grain elevator and others. Her mother, Evadne M. Holloway, was granddaughter of ironworks owner Chilion M. Farrar, who patented an engine used in developing the oil fields of Pennsylvania. The Holloways were distributors of Medina Sandstone, which can be seen in historic structures such as the Richardson Complex and St. Louis Catholic Church.

Her great-grandparents, Isaac and Mary Ann Halloway, started the first commercial business in Point Abino, Ont., and built the first summer residence there. Holloway Memorial Chapel, a non-sectarian house of worship in Point Abino, was founded their memory. Mrs. Byers and her family regularly visited there in the summer.

She attended the former Elmwood School and the Westover School, a preparatory school for girls in Middlebury, Conn. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1948 from Cornell University, she worked in research at what was then Buffalo General Hospital.

At Cornell, she met John R. B. Byers Jr., and they were married June 21, 1950, in Trinity Episcopal Church in Buffalo. On their honeymoon, driving to their future home in Berkeley, Calif., where he was attending divinity school, they were detoured briefly in a hospital in Iowa after they were injured in an auto accident.

Her husband was ordained an Episcopal priest, and they became parents of five children. She assisted him as he served in parishes in California, Lovelock, Nev.; Terryville, Conn.; and at St. John in the Wilderness Church in Copake Falls, N.Y., in the midst of Taconic State Park. After he retired in 1986, they moved to Orchard Park.

Mrs. Byers developed a love of horses as a girl and rode the bridle paths that existed at the time in Buffalo’s parks and parkways. She raised horses in Copake Falls, taught her children to ride and took them to horse shows.

Here she bred, showed and drove horses for recreation, rode on the beach at Abino Hills, Ont., and entered her horses in races at the Fort Erie, Ont., racetrack. She was a leader in the El Caballo 4-H Horse Club for 30 years and was a board member of the New York State Horse Council and the East Aurora Driving Society.

She also was an American Red Cross volunteer, knitting sweaters and preparing care packages for soldiers.

She enjoyed traveling, sailing, fishing and playing tennis. She was an avid bridge player and chaired the women bowlers at the Buffalo Club.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Grammer Roberts and Mary Ann N. Sullivan; three sons, John R. B. III, Bruce N. and Stephen F.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her husband died in 1995.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 6595 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park.