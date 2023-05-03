Jan. 22, 1931 – April 21, 2023

Marvin Frankel was ready for a change after his father retired from Frankel & Frankel, their personal injury law practice in Baltimore. So when his father-in-law invited him to join the family business in Buffalo, the upscale department store L.L. Berger Inc., he accepted.

Mr. Frankel became vice president of operations in 1972. He oversaw the construction of branch locations in local malls and shopping plazas in the 1970s and, when Berger's went out of business in 1991, he supervised the closing of all the stores.

"He was very well organized, very meticulous about keeping records, analyzing and figuring things out," his wife Marcia said.

He died April 21 after a brief illness. He was 92.

Born in Baltimore, he aspired to be an engineer after graduating from high school at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute until his father convinced him to pursue a law career instead.

He earned his bachelor's degree and law degree from the University of Maryland and served for two years in the Air Force as a judge advocate general (JAG) officer in Florida, Morocco and Guam.

He returned to Baltimore to join his father's law firm and was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Friends introduced him to Marcia "Marcy" Rashman, a student at Gaucher College in Baltimore and granddaughter of department store founder Louis L. Berger. They were married in 1960.

In his final days at Berger's, Mr. Frankel took it upon himself to be the company's archivist.

"He brought home every little bit of history that he found," his wife said.

He collated the items and and donated them to the Buffalo History Museum and the Cofeld Judaic Museum at Temple Beth Zion.

After Berger's closed, a friend invited Mr. Frankel to join the law firm of Hurst Brothman & Yusick in Angola, where he practiced until it merged with Harris Beech in 2004. He later was legal adviser to employees at Goodwill Industries.

A Boy Scout in his youth, attaining the rank of Life Scout, he returned to Scouting as a parent. He was a Cub Scout leader at Temple Beth Zion and a Boy Scout leader at Heim Middle School in Williamsville.

He regularly camped out in tents on winter weekends with other adult Scout leaders. Temple Beth Zion gave him its Ner Tamid (Eternal Light) Award for his work with Scouts.

A longtime skiing enthusiast, he and his wife organized transportation to Kissing Bridge and lessons for teens for more than 20 years with the Williamsville Saturday Ski Club.

In addition to his activities at Temple Beth Zion, he was a member of Congregation Havurah in Amherst, served many terms as treasurer and organized several of its major events.

He also took part in shoreline projects with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and was organizer of the Southwind Trail block party in Amherst.

An amateur photographer, he compiled photo albums from his activities and donated them to Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village and other appropriate places.

In addition to his wife, retired director of adult services at the Jewish Community Center, survivors include two daughters, Janet Frankel and Susan Bawer; a son, Glenn; a sister, Phyllis Freed, and three grandchildren.

Services were held April 28 in Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave.