Martin Januszkiewicz, 71, teacher, youth sports coach and former Syracuse and Lackawanna football player dies

Jan. 22, 1951 – July 1, 2022

A career in the National Football League did not pan out for Martin Januszkiewicz, so after a short stay with the Baltimore Colts in 1972, he discovered his next path in life when he left Baltimore and headed back to New York.

The 1968 graduate of Lackawanna High School returned to Syracuse University, where he had been a star running back, and joined the Orange’s football coaching staff as a graduate assistant in the fall of 1973. He enrolled in a master’s degree program in education, where he discovered his future as an educator. Januszkiewicz was a special education teacher for 30 years at the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center in West Seneca, and retired in 2005.

“As much as he was a big football guy, when he picked where he wanted to go to school, there was a reason he picked Syracuse,” his son, Jason, said. “If he stopped playing football, they would not take his scholarship away.

“He was going to school not just to be a football player. My grandparents instilled how important education was.”

Januszkiewicz died July 1 at age 71 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease, his son said.

An Orchard Park resident, Januszkiewicz was a fullback at Lackawanna High School who was an All-Western New York football selection in 1966 and 1967. He also was selected to The Buffalo News' 50th anniversary All-Western New York football team in 2007.

At Syracuse, he ran for 2,069 yards and 17 touchdowns on 489 carries from 1969-72, and the Colts selected Januszkiewicz at No. 399 in the 16th round of the 1973 NFL Draft.

However, he never played a game with the Colts, and instead became a teacher. At the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center, Januszkiewicz was passionate about the work he did with children and teenagers who had environmental and mental health issues.

"He loved every minute of being teacher and he loved helping the kids," said his wife, Ellen, to whom he was married for 49 years. "The children he taught and cared for, they were from very often troubled backgrounds, and troubled not only in their own minds, because they had emotional problems, but sometimes in their family units. Marty was like a big teddy bear but he held people accountable to make sure they grew out of the experiences.

“Even in his last days, he was saying to our family members, particularly his brother and to me and to Jason, 'Be strong.' He couldn’t talk very well because of Parkinson's. He would spell out his messages on an alphabet board, and that was one of his main messages. For us to be strong. That was the kind of guy he was.”

He also became a longtime coach in youth sports in Orchard Park, coaching his son, his son’s friends and many other children.

“He may have been my dad, but he ended up being a dad for hundreds of other people,” said his son, who is a lawyer and a business administration professor at Erie Community College, and played lacrosse at Syracuse. “He was my coach, and I’m an only child, but every single one of my friends has one sort of memory of his mentorship and his input.”

In fact, Jason Januszkiewicz recently received a note from a friend who told him the impact Januszkiewicz’s father had on him.

“My friend loved having conversations with my dad because my dad always believed in him,” Jason said. “He always told my friend, if he put in the hard work and the grit, the sky is the limit. That was one of the first messages I’ve heard about my dad, and I’ve heard it over and over.”

However, years of being a hard-nosed running back in high school and college took a toll on Martin Januszkiewicz. He suffered what his son called “severe concussions,” had both knees and both shoulders surgically replaced, and Jason Januszkiewicz said that his father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 10 years ago.

His family ultimately decided to donate Martin’s brain, blood, spinal cord and eyes to Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center, where research is conducted on CTE and the impact of repetitive brain trauma in athletes and military personnel.

“When making that decision, it was like, 'Of course. You do that!' ” Ellen Januszkiewicz said. "Marty really had a heart that went way beyond his own, and he was thinking about future athletes and helping out, especially in a sport that he loved so much."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, CTE is a degenerative brain disease and research suggests that it is caused, in part, by exposure to repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions, and repeated hits to the head.

“Being a running back that he was, he carried the football 30-40 times a game, back when they ran full speed into the defensive line and hoped you could go through people,” Jason Januszkiewicz said. “He didn’t have the explosive CTE issues you read about, but there were definitely issues.”

Jason's parents were educators who worked in medicine – Ellen was a registered nurse and taught nursing at the college level – so donating Januszkiewicz’s blood and organs to Boston University’s CTE Center was not a difficult decision for the family.

“This was his choice,” his son insisted. “Research and science is part of who we are as a family. Having his body parts continue to go on and be studied, that is an opportunity. How lucky was he to be aware of what he could do, even after his life ended? This is something that could help so many more in the future. If I learned anything from my dad, it’s that the kindness that we do to others, that will be paid back, tenfold.

“He knew this was going to be a part of his life, but it was also, he did not shirk from battles. He realized, if this is what puts him in the ground, it will not stop him. And by doing this, in the future, his grandchildren and their grandchildren will have more protection.”

In addition to his son and wife, Januszkiewicz is survived by his brother, John, his grandsons, Jonas and Myles, and his brother-in-law, Frank Nycz, as well as nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home in Lackawanna. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Gannon & Sons.

Memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation’s Western New York chapter in Williamsville.