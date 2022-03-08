Martha Rose Mardirosian, 84, photographer with an eye for background settings

July 14, 1937 – March 2, 2022

As an artist, Martha Rose Mardirosian always approached a subject with an appreciation for how it related to its surroundings.

Her best-known work, a series of black-and-white photographs of women in the arts in Detroit in the 1980s, depicted them not in portraits, but in their studios and other environments. Assembled originally for her bachelor’s degree in photography, they were exhibited throughout the Detroit area.

A resident of Youngstown since 2003, she died March 2 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a long period of declining health. She was 84.

Born Martha Rose Klein in Detroit, she majored in fine arts at the city’s storied Cass Technical High School, whose alumni include singer Diana Ross, comedian Lily Tomlin, jazz musician Donald Byrd and auto executive John DeLorean.

She went on to the Art School of the Detroit Society of Arts and Crafts, now the College of Creative Studies (CCS), on a full scholarship, majoring in interior design and painting. She spent one summer on scholarship at the Haystack Mountain School in Maine, studying printmaking.