Martha Rose Mardirosian, 84, photographer with an eye for background settings

July 14, 1937 – March 2, 2022
As an artist, Martha Rose Mardirosian always approached a subject with an appreciation for how it related to its surroundings.
Her best-known work, a series of black-and-white photographs of women in the arts in Detroit in the 1980s, depicted them not in portraits, but in their studios and other environments. Assembled originally for her bachelor’s degree in photography, they were exhibited throughout the Detroit area.
A resident of Youngstown since 2003, she died March 2 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a long period of declining health. She was 84.
Born Martha Rose Klein in Detroit, she majored in fine arts at the city’s storied Cass Technical High School, whose alumni include singer Diana Ross, comedian Lily Tomlin, jazz musician Donald Byrd and auto executive John DeLorean.
She went on to the Art School of the Detroit Society of Arts and Crafts, now the College of Creative Studies (CCS), on a full scholarship, majoring in interior design and painting. She spent one summer on scholarship at the Haystack Mountain School in Maine, studying printmaking.
One of her classmates in Detroit was Leo Mardirosian. A native of Niagara Falls and a painter, he was the only full-time out-of-state student at the school. They were married after she graduated in 1960.
Her husband became an instructor at CCS and she joined him on the faculty in 1962, teaching design. When the school established a photography department, she developed a passion for fine art photography.
She and her husband also established a film club at CCS, screening rarely-seen art films and foreign-made classics in programs that attracted cinema buffs from other colleges.
She left CCS in 1969 and worked for several years as a freelance photographer and photo processor, doing color work for auto company advertisements and publications. When the school was accredited to offer degrees, she returned to complete a bachelor’s in photography in 1981.
She then turned her camera to architectural subjects, capturing new construction in Detroit.
“It wasn’t just the buildings,” her husband said, “but how the buildings related to the sky and how they connected to the earth. She also loved to take images of gravestones. She’d seek out cemeteries, especially the older cemeteries on vacation in New England.”
Her activities became limited, however, by an early onset of rheumatoid arthritis.
“It impeded her hands,” her husband said. “After a while, she couldn’t work on a full-time basis. She could no longer hold a camera.”
Mrs. Mardirosian turned instead to photographic research. In 1989, she began working for the Graphic Arts Department of the Detroit Institute of Arts, the city’s major art museum, investigating and cataloging photographs from the late 19th century that had been donated to the museum.
After she retired in the late 1990s, she and her husband moved to Niagara County to be closer to his family. She wrote an unpublished novel about faculty politics at a college and was a member of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a sister, Carole Colter; nieces and nephews.
Services were held March 5 in M. J. Colluci and Son Funeral Home, Niagara Falls.