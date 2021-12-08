Martha Ann Brydges, 80, graphic designer, candymaker

July 24, 1941 – Nov. 22, 2021
Martha Ann Brydges, a graphic designer for Computer Task Group and a candymaker, died Nov. 22 in her home in Amherst after a brief illness. She was 80.
Born in Buffalo, the former Martha Ann Shalala never got to know her Lebanese-born father, Samuel D. Shalala. He was among those who died in the plane crash into the Curtiss-Wright aircraft plant on Sept. 11, 1942. Her mother was chocolate candymaker Margaret Shalala. Donna Shalala, former U.S. secretary of health and human services, was a distant cousin.
She grew up on Tennyson Avenue in North Buffalo, attended Holy Spirit School and was a 1958 graduate of Holy Angels Academy. After earning a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Rosary Hill College in 1962, she taught briefly in the Buffalo schools, then was a flight attendant for Pan American airline for three years. Based in Manhattan, she traveled the world.
She was married to attorney Earl W. Brydges Jr., son of the State Senate Republican majority leader, in Lewiston on Sept. 19, 1967. While raising four children in Lewiston, she was a volunteer for the annual Porter Cup golf tournament at Niagara Falls Country Club and hosted young golfers Phil Mickelson and Gary Nicklaus in her home.
She also worked part time in the family’s North Buffalo candy store, Gertrude Shalala’s Chocolate Shop on Hertel Avenue, and established “Mints by Marti,” making personalized candy mints for weddings and receptions.
She began a 25-year career as a graphic designer for Computer Task Group in 1985, learned desktop publishing and established the company’s reference database.
She moved back to Buffalo in 1999 and was a Waterfront Village resident for more than 20 years.
An avid tennis player and golfer, she enjoyed travel, casinos, cooking and her Maltese dogs. She expressed her creativity in fashioning wedding invitations for friends, assembling decorative items from grapevines. She also was active in the Western New York Women’s Fund.
Survivors include two daughters, Kirsten Brydges Lawley and Courtney Brydges Peters; two sons, Earl W. “Trey” III and Jason M.; a brother, Philip Shalala; 11 grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren. Her husband died March 19.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Saturday in St. Joseph University Catholic Church, 3269 Main St.