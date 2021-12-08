Martha Ann Brydges, 80, graphic designer, candymaker

July 24, 1941 – Nov. 22, 2021

Martha Ann Brydges, a graphic designer for Computer Task Group and a candymaker, died Nov. 22 in her home in Amherst after a brief illness. She was 80.

Born in Buffalo, the former Martha Ann Shalala never got to know her Lebanese-born father, Samuel D. Shalala. He was among those who died in the plane crash into the Curtiss-Wright aircraft plant on Sept. 11, 1942. Her mother was chocolate candymaker Margaret Shalala. Donna Shalala, former U.S. secretary of health and human services, was a distant cousin.

She grew up on Tennyson Avenue in North Buffalo, attended Holy Spirit School and was a 1958 graduate of Holy Angels Academy. After earning a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Rosary Hill College in 1962, she taught briefly in the Buffalo schools, then was a flight attendant for Pan American airline for three years. Based in Manhattan, she traveled the world.