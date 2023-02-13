May 10, 1945 – Jan. 20, 2023

Marsha F. Bodine, active in volunteer work with Children’s Hospital and the Studio Arena Theatre, died Jan. 20 in Beechwood Continuing Care, Getzville. She was 77.

Born in Buffalo, the former Marsha Feine was a descendant of the family that founded August Feine and Sons, a steel service company that originally specialized in decorative ironwork. Her grandparents’ home on Ellicott Street is now the Russell J. Salvatore Hospitality House, part of the Kevin Guest House complex.

Mrs. Bodine enjoyed summers as a child at the family's vacation home on Lake Shore Road in Angola, and was a 1963 graduate of Buffalo Seminary. She earned a bachelor's degree in 1968 from Lake Forest, Ill., College, where she met Samuel T. Bodine Jr. They were married when he returned from serving in the Army in 1969.

She was a volunteer at what was then Children's Hospital of Buffalo and, as a member of the Josephine Goodyear Committee and Aid Board, helped compile the Children’s Hospital Cookbook in 1980.

Mrs. Bodine also was a former member of the Women of Studio Arena Theatre, the Twentieth Century Club, the University at Buffalo Women's Club and the Clarence Contract Bridge Association. She was a Buffalo Sabres season ticket holder in the 1970s.

Her husband, who became an executive in August Feine and Sons, died in 2013.

Survivors include a son, Samuel T. III; a daughter, Kimberley Oloffson; and four grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville.