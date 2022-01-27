Mark A. Moretti, 58, computer software consultant active in theater

Oct. 24, 1963 – Dec. 28, 2021

It was his smile that drew people to Mark Moretti.

“He had the most beautiful beaming smile,” said Richard Lambert, founder of the New Phoenix Theatre on the Park. When he saw Mr. Moretti smiling in a nightspot in the 1990s, it was the beginning of an enduring relationship.

They bought a bungalow together in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood and turned it into a showcase that was featured in the Secrets of Allentown tour of homes. They made a similar transformation when they moved to a larger home near Kleinhans Music Hall that they shared with Mr. Moretti’s aging parents.

A computer software consultant, Mr. Moretti died unexpectedly Dec. 28 in his home. He was 58.

Born in Buffalo, Mark Anthony Moretti was a 1981 graduate of Sweet Home Central High School in Amherst and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1986.

He had been an IT consultant for Iridium Technology since last summer. Previously, he was a senior consultant at Emburse Chrome River and a director for client services for Decision Pace Inc. from 2013 to 2018.