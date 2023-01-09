Marjorie C. Mix, 91, Family Court Judge who put welfare of children first

April 24, 1931 – Dec. 20, 2022

During her first campaign to become an Erie County Family Court judge in 1989, Marjorie C. Mix declared that she had no further political ambitions.

"I'm not looking for higher judicial office," she told Buffalo News reporter Charles Anzalone. "I like the role. I like the court. The workload and the level of emotional involvement by litigants is just extraordinary."

A defeat in the Democratic primary did not discourage her. She ran again in 1990, losing to James H. Dillon by fewer than 1,000 votes in a hotly-contested primary.

In 1991, she started to seek endorsement again, then stepped aside for the sake of party unity, a gesture that did not go unnoticed. Later that year, when Erie County Democratic Chairman Vincent J. Sorrentino sent a list of prospects to Gov. Mario Cuomo for appointment as an interim Family Court judge to fill a vacancy, he made her the preferred candidate.

She ran for a full 10-year term the following November and won.

"She was a quick study and a good judge of character," her longtime friend Mary Dee Martoche said. "And she had a fervent interest in the welfare of children."

After Mrs. Mix reached mandatory retirement age, she continued to work as a Family Court hearing officer for many more years. She died Dec. 20 in Canterbury Woods, Amherst, after a period of declining health. She was 91.

Born Marjorie Creola in Buffalo, she was the daughter of attorney Paul Creola and the youngest of three girls. Her grandparents were Protestants who left Italy to escape religious bias and were among the founders of the Edison Street Baptist Church, the first Italian Baptist church in the nation.

A graduate of Kensington High School, she went on to the University of Michigan, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English in 1953. She then enrolled in the University of Buffalo Law School, where she was one of four women in her class. She and David F. Mix, a student who was ahead of her in law school, were married in 1954.

When he accepted a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University, she also went to Washington, D.C., and took classes in law at American University. After they returned to Buffalo, she became a mother and raised four daughters.

When her children were still in school, she returned to UB to complete a master's degree in English and a doctorate in higher education. She also worked in university provost's office and became assistant dean of the Law School, which prompted her to complete her juris doctor degree.

Mrs. Mix was one of the founders of the American Association of University Administrators and was chosen to take part in a six-week Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University.

Leaving UB in 1980, she joined a downtown Buffalo firm and practiced matrimonial and family law.

In 1988, she became a Family Court hearing examiner, and by the time she became a judge, she had decided more than 14,000 cases.

Her highest-profile case as a judge involved Anthony S. Pignataro, a former West Seneca physician who poisoned his wife and children with arsenic. In a non-jury trial in 2000, she convicted him of child neglect and ruled that neither of his children was obliged to communicate with him in any form.

When she was criticized for her ruling, Allen F. Scioli, who identified himself as the former head of a police juvenile bureau, defended her in a letter to Everybody's Column in The Buffalo News.

"I have observed proceedings before (Judge) Mix many times," he wrote. "She is a no-nonsense judge who always puts the welfare of the children first. She will hold all responsible parties' feet to the fire to ensure that they are doing what is proper for the children."

Mrs. Mix chaired the Eighth Judicial District's Gender Bias and Racial Fairness Committee and received many honors. She was recognized in 1988 as one of Western New York's outstanding women by UB's Community Advisory Council, and was honored in 1991 with a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award from the Southern Christian Leadership Council.

In the 1980s, she founded the Women's Group, an organization dedicated to ensuring that women have a bigger role in civic affairs. Originally composed of lawyers, it grew to include more than 60 women in all professions.

She and her husband, a public sector lawyer who was associate general counsel for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, regularly wintered in Florida and had season tickets for New York Yankees spring training games. A devoted Yankees fan, one year she rented a house in St. Petersburg Beach where Babe Ruth had lived.

Longtime North Buffalo residents, they moved to Easthampton, Mass., after Mrs. Mix retired to be near one of their daughters. Following her husband's death in 2018, she lived for a year with another daughter in Denver, Colo., then returned to Buffalo in 2021.

Survivors include four daughters, Jessica Mix Barrington, a private school Latin teacher; Kristen L. Mix, a U.S. magistrate judge in Colorado; Wende A. Mix, a professor at SUNY Buffalo State; and Phoebe A. Mix, a family court commissioner in Wisconsin; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in the spring in the Buffalo Yacht Club, 1 Porter Ave.