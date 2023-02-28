June 9, 1930 – Jan. 8, 2023

One of Western New York's leading sharpshooters in the 1960s and 1970s, Marion S. Pagano regularly took high-gun honors.

He was a standout with the Buffalo Rifle and Revolver Club team, which included national civilian champion Frank Wukovits and dominated the Buffalo Pistol League for more than 20 years. The team set a league record in 1966 with a five-man total score of 1,435 out of a possible 1,500.

Even so, Mr. Pagano's aptitude wasn't the only thing that attracted him to the sport.

"That was his socialization," his daughter Mary Ann Bukolt said. "It was like a club. They had dances and Christmas parties."

Her father made his own bullets, she said, and never went hunting.

"It was always target shooting," she explained.

Mr. Pagano died Jan. 8 in Harris Hill Nursing Home, Clarence, after a short illness. He was 92.

Born in Dunkirk, the second of three boys, he was a graduate of Dunkirk High School and a dean's list student at what was then the State University Agricultural and Technical Institute at Alfred.

He married the former Theresa Siragusa in 1951, just before he had to report for duty after he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. During his basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., she took an apartment nearby.

Assigned to Germany, he served in the Army Signal Corps and attained the rank of corporal, repairing radios and monitoring Soviet radio transmissions.

Returning from service, Mr. Pagano moved to Buffalo and studied to become an apprentice steamfitter at Erie County Technical Institute, now SUNY Erie Community College.

An air-conditioning and refrigeration specialist, he did maintenance and repairs on refrigerators in Tops Markets stores. He also did work for Bell Aerosystems and the nuclear power plant in Oswego. He was part of the crew that installed new plumbing for the cooling system under the ice at Memorial Auditorium.

Mr. Pagano was a member of the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters, Local 22, and the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society.

His wife Theresa shared his passions. She won numerous trophies for marksmanship. He stopped shooting competitively after her death in 1989.

They were members of Tonawanda and LaSalle Sportsmen's Club and were avid campers. They spent every summer at Skyline Resort in Darien Center.

A Kenmore resident for more than 60 years, he became a home winemaker, producing vintages in his basement from grapes he purchased and from boxes of various fruit he acquired when he did repairs at supermarkets. He won awards for his wines, and in the 1980s became certified as an American Wine Society judge.

He was remarried in 1993 to Jacqueline Biron Desantis, an acquaintance from Skyline Resort and a competitive roller skater. She died 13 days before him, on Dec. 26. A celebration of their lives is planned July 29.

Survivors include a son, Douglas; two daughters, Mary Ann Bukolt and Terry Pagano; a brother, Anthony; three step-daughters, Rose Marie Reed, Anne Marie Carattini and Marianne Turner; five grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren. His older brother, Joseph, who served as mayor of Westfield, died in 2005.