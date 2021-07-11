Marion E. Schlager, 95, active churchwoman, assisted in family funeral home

Oct. 1, 1925 – July 5, 2021

Marion E. Schlager, an active churchwoman who assisted in her family’s funeral home, died July 5 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 95.

Born Marion E. Hooper in Buffalo, one of six children, she attended Our Mother of Good Counsel School and was a 1944 graduate of Our Lady of Victory High School.

After high school, she worked as a long distance operator for New York Telephone Co. to help send her older sister Monica to college to become a teacher.

She married Frank L. Schlager in 1954 and, after raising five children, assisted her husband in the office of Schlager Funeral Home in Snyder, now Schlager DiVito Funeral Home.

While her children were in school, Mrs. Schlager was active in parent-teacher organizations at Mount St. Joseph Academy and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.

She was treasurer of the women’s guild at the former E.J. Meyer Memorial Hospital and a board member of the guild after the hospital became Erie County Medical Center. She also was a member of the Marillac Guild at Sisters Hospital.