Mario G. DiCristofaro, 89, Italian-born collision shop owner who could fix anything

Nov. 19, 1932 – Dec. 12, 2021
Mario G. DiCristofaro, who owned and operated an auto collision shop in Buffalo, died Dec. 12 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, from complications due to Covid-19. He was 89.
Born in Pratola Peligna in the Abruzzo region of central Italy, his boyhood memories from World War II included diving into ditches for shelter from bombing raids and hiding his father from German troops who were rounding up local men for work camps.
After his town was liberated, he began working as a mechanic at the age of 12 for his father, who established a trucking business with surplus vehicles he bought from the U.S. Army.
When he was 16, he went to Caracas, Venezuela, with his father and a brother and stayed there after they returned to Italy a couple years later. He trained as a helicopter mechanic and was employed by oil companies. He received several awards for his work.
“They wouldn’t fly a helicopter unless they knew Mario had fixed it,” his son-in-law Joseph Ciminelli said.
Mr. DiCristofaro returned to his hometown in Italy in 1959 and worked again for his father’s trucking company, but he didn’t stay for long. A young woman from a neighboring town, Rose Sticca, who was working for New Era Cap in Buffalo, heard about him from her aunts.
“One of her aunts showed her his picture,” Ciminelli said. “She went back and they met.”
They were married in Pratola Peligna. Then she returned to Buffalo, while he waited in Italy for six months while her American citizenship was finalized. When he was able to join her in Buffalo in 1960, Ciminelli said, “there was a big party, a couple hundred people. The aunts did all the cooking.”
Mr. DiCristofaro worked for six years for Lauria Collision, then opened his own shop, Metropolitan Collision Service on Military Road near Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo in 1966. He brought his brother Bruno over from Italy to assist him and teamed with his brother-in-law, Frank Sticca, to handle business matters.
Metropolitan Collision was the exclusive repair shop for Budget Car Rental here for 20 years. Recognizing a scarcity of places to fix box trucks damaged in accidents, he built an addition to the shop that was tall enough to accommodate them.
“He took us back to Italy in the mid-1990s,” Ciminelli said, “and an old, old man sees him and says, ‘This guy’s a magician. He can fix anything.’ Somebody would throw out a riding lawn mower, and the next day he’d have it fixed up.”
He also bought damaged limousines, Ciminelli added, repaired them and sold them to a local limousine service. He kept one of them, a Mercedes-Benz limousine van he acquired in Las Vegas, and used it to take his extended family on excursions.
“That’s when he was happiest,” Ciminelli said, “when we would all pile into the van and go out.”
His son, Mario Jr., took over operations in the repair shop after he retired in 1997, but he continued to work there, filling in for a sick employee as recently as last summer.
“He would not slow down,” his cousin Dominic Buccilli said. “He was a very active guy, full of energy.”
He was a member of the Pratola Peligna Italian Club, the Lake Erie Italian Club and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He built a bocce ball court behind his home in East Amherst.
In addition to his wife and son, survivors include two daughters, Susan Ciminelli and Lisa Rastelli; a sister, Josephine D’Andrea; his brother Bruno; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.