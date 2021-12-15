Mario G. DiCristofaro, 89, Italian-born collision shop owner who could fix anything

“One of her aunts showed her his picture,” Ciminelli said. “She went back and they met.”

They were married in Pratola Peligna. Then she returned to Buffalo, while he waited in Italy for six months while her American citizenship was finalized. When he was able to join her in Buffalo in 1960, Ciminelli said, “there was a big party, a couple hundred people. The aunts did all the cooking.”

Mr. DiCristofaro worked for six years for Lauria Collision, then opened his own shop, Metropolitan Collision Service on Military Road near Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo in 1966. He brought his brother Bruno over from Italy to assist him and teamed with his brother-in-law, Frank Sticca, to handle business matters.

Metropolitan Collision was the exclusive repair shop for Budget Car Rental here for 20 years. Recognizing a scarcity of places to fix box trucks damaged in accidents, he built an addition to the shop that was tall enough to accommodate them.

“He took us back to Italy in the mid-1990s,” Ciminelli said, “and an old, old man sees him and says, ‘This guy’s a magician. He can fix anything.’ Somebody would throw out a riding lawn mower, and the next day he’d have it fixed up.”