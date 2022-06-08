Marilyn L. Neeson, 87, manager at estate sales

Dec. 14, 1934 – May 27, 2022

Marilyn Neeson was a familiar face at local estate sales. Not only did she shop at them – she collected antiques – she also ran them. For many years, she was an on-site manager for estate liquidator Sandra D. Ziemer.

“She absolutely loved it,” her daughter Mary Neeson Bengart said. “She ran the set-ups and kept everything organized. She would be at the door handing out numbers.”

An East Amherst resident, she died May 27 after a brief illness. She was 87.

Born Marilyn L. McCann in Niagara Falls, she was a 1952 graduate of Lewiston High School and attended Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, now Bryant & Stratton College.

From 1953 to 1963, she was an executive secretary at Bell Aircraft Corp. in Niagara Falls, a job which required a top secret security clearance. She married Hugh M. Neeson, an engineer at Bell, on April 28, 1962.

Mrs. Neeson was a friend of Ziemer and began helping out at estate sales in 1985. She retired in 2015.

She also was active in Canisius College Scholarship Associates. Her husband was a 1955 graduate of Canisius, and all four of her children enrolled there.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two sons, Hugh R. and Joseph M.; two daughters, Ann Neeson Kaluf and Mary Neeson Bengart; a brother, Joseph McCann; a sister, Barbara Narehood; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial celebration will be held this summer.

