Marilyn J. Gibbin, 89, administrator who converted Deaconess Hospital into long-term care facility

Jan. 21, 1932 – Nov. 16, 2021
Almost everyone in the nursing home field knew Marilyn J. Gibbin.
Vice president of long-term care for the Buffalo General Hospital System for 13 years, she received numerous honors for her service to the elderly.
“The very best accomplishment she had was the James W. Sanderson Award in 1998 from the New York Association of Homes and Services for the Aging,” her longtime friend Gerard O’Connor said. “If she was an actress, that would have been like winning the Oscar for Best Actress.”
She died Nov. 16 under hospice care in her home in Fox Run, Orchard Park. She was 89.
Born in Olean, Ms. Gibbin was a 1949 graduate of Randolph Central High School and studied for two years at Alfred University, where she was a member of Pi Alpha sorority. She earned a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy in 1953 from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.
She served her practicum at Riley Hospital at the University of Indiana and worked for two years in a rehabilitation hospital in Canton, Ohio. After completing a master’s degree in administration at the University at Buffalo, she worked with Dr. Harry Sultz on a four-year study on the social and medical needs of nursing home residents.
Ms. Gibbin was hired in 1968 to plan and construct the Olean Nursing Home, then saw its opening delayed several months by the 1972 floods. She received her nursing home license from the New York State Health Department and subsequently became administrator for the Cattaraugus County nursing homes in Machias and Olean.
She returned to Buffalo in the mid 1980s after she was recruited to convert Deaconess Hospital from an acute care center to a long-term nursing facility. She oversaw the opening of a pediatric unit at Deaconess Center in 1991 and the management of Waterfront Health Care Center as part of Columbus Hospital's merger with Buffalo General in 1995.
After retiring from Buffalo General in the late 1990s, she returned to Olean and served as administrator for St. Joseph’s Manor, where her mother resided. She also served as a mentor for younger nursing home executives.
O’Connor noted that Ms. Gibbin was a forceful personality.
“She never gave any quarter,” he said. “She was tough.”
She served on the New York State Hospital Review and Planning Council and the Public Health Council. She also was a longtime member of the Western New York Association of Homes and Services for Aging.
A former Ellicottville resident, in retirement she designed and built a country home in East Otto and wintered in Englewood Beach, Fla.
“She loved to travel and she loved to entertain,” O’Connor said. “The food was always good and the conversation was always good.”
She visited destinations all over the world. Upon her retirement, she spent months touring the length and breadth of Australia. In her mid 80s, she tracked her family’s roots using geographic coordinates from her grandfather, who came to Cattaraugus County from Wales, and discovered that Gibbin cousins still owned the ancestral farm.
Her partner of many years, James R. Clare Sr., a retired Buffalo firefighter, died in 1987.
Surviving are several close friends.
A celebration of her life and her 90th birthday is being planned.