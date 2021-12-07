Marilyn J. Gibbin, 89, administrator who converted Deaconess Hospital into long-term care facility

Ms. Gibbin was hired in 1968 to plan and construct the Olean Nursing Home, then saw its opening delayed several months by the 1972 floods. She received her nursing home license from the New York State Health Department and subsequently became administrator for the Cattaraugus County nursing homes in Machias and Olean.

She returned to Buffalo in the mid 1980s after she was recruited to convert Deaconess Hospital from an acute care center to a long-term nursing facility. She oversaw the opening of a pediatric unit at Deaconess Center in 1991 and the management of Waterfront Health Care Center as part of Columbus Hospital's merger with Buffalo General in 1995.

After retiring from Buffalo General in the late 1990s, she returned to Olean and served as administrator for St. Joseph’s Manor, where her mother resided. She also served as a mentor for younger nursing home executives.

O’Connor noted that Ms. Gibbin was a forceful personality.

“She never gave any quarter,” he said. “She was tough.”

She served on the New York State Hospital Review and Planning Council and the Public Health Council. She also was a longtime member of the Western New York Association of Homes and Services for Aging.