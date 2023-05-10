March 22, 1943 – May 8, 2023

Marilyn E. Glascott, of Cheektowaga, a registered nurse who worked in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of the former Women and Children’s Hospital, died May 8 in Mercy Hospital. She was 80.

Born Marilyn Elaine Hanitz in Buffalo, the daughter of a Bethlehem Steel crane operator and one of two children, she attended Buffalo School 29. After graduating from Mount Mercy Academy in 1960, she received an associate degree from Mount Aloysius College near Pittsburgh and worked as a secretary and receptionist in medical offices.

She later studied nursing at Trocaire College and received her license as a registered nurse in 1985.

Mrs. Glascott began working as a nurse for Health Care Plan/Lifetime Health in West Seneca in 1980 and joined the staff of Children's Hospital in 1985.

After she retired in 2008, she volunteered at Meals on Wheels, where she delivered food to clients, and at the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care.

Proud of her Ukrainian heritage, she was a folk dancer as a girl and a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church and was active in the League of Ukrainian Catholics. She co-chaired the league's national convention in the Statler Hilton in 1967.

She met her husband, Larry J. Glascott, in a bar, and discovered that his aunt was her next-door neighbor in West Seneca. They were married on Dec. 31, 1971.

Devoted to friends, family and patients, "she was blunt, sometimes sarcastic, and always looking for humor in even the most challenging of circumstances," her son, Christopher, said.

Mrs. Glascott was a longtime Buffalo hockey fan, dating back to the Buffalo Bisons of the American Hockey League, and attended games on season ticket packages for many years. Her son said she never missed a Buffalo Sabres broadcast.

A former Depew and West Seneca resident, she moved to Cheektowaga in 2015.

In addition to her husband, a retired State Police zone sergeant, survivors include her son, Christopher.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 308 Fillmore Ave.