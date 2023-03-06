April 21, 1957 – Feb. 13, 2023

Marilyn Chapman Allison always excelled at whatever she pursued.

According to her good friends Sylvia Wright and Francesca Mesiah, that aspect of her character was forged as a student at the former Campus School on the Buffalo State College campus, where she learned to speak fluent French by the fifth grade.

She died Feb. 13 in New Orleans, La. She was 65.

Born in Buffalo, she was an honors student at both the Campus School and Bennett High School, where she graduated in 1975.

Mesiah, who attended the Campus School with her, said they used to speak French to each other as children.

"At the Campus School, there was an expectation that by the time you were in the fifth grade, you could have conversational French. It was just a part of being a student at the Campus School," Mesiah said.

"She excelled in math and science," Mesiah added.

She was a member of the Black Student Union, Student Council and organized the Brothers and Sisters Unlimited Social Club at Bennett.

She earned her undergraduate degree in business administration from Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1979 and received her master’s degree in finance from SUNY Empire State College.

She worked in human resources management positions at WNY Information Network and St. John Business Corp. She was director of human resources and acting CEO for Sheehan Health Network and was named director of human resources at Buffalo Medical Group in 2012.

In 2016, Ms. Chapman Allison earned her Ph.D. from Niagara University with a dissertation on “Disparities and Systematic Racism Policies and Practices Related to Healthcare Reform, Employment, and Incarcerations: A Multi-faceted Analysis of Contemporary Experiences in the United States.”

She belonged to many sororal and civic organizations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Omicron Lambda Omega Chapter, in New Orleans, and Gamma Phi Omega Chapter in Buffalo. She also belonged to the Crescent City, La., Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, as well as the New Orleans, Buffalo and Erie County chapters of The Links.

In addition, she was a member of the NAACP and Junior League of Buffalo, along with the Zonta Club of Buffalo, Black Achievers of Buffalo and Leadership Buffalo. She was a past president of the Mary B. Talbert Civic and Cultural Club.

Her longtime friend Wright met her at St. John Baptist Church, where Ms. Chapman Allison's late father, Herschel Chapman Sr. was a deacon, and her brother, Rev. Michael Chapman, is currently pastor. Her other brother, Herschel Chapman Jr., is pastor of New Hope Baptist Church.

"She came from a very religious household," said Wright.

At St. John, Ms. Chapman Allison served as a deaconess and was a member of the usher board.

In 2018, she relocated to New Orleans, where she was vice president of human resources for Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana.

In addition to her brothers, she is survived by her husband, Benjamin Allison Sr.; three step-daughters, Laricia Poullard, Marcia Sampe and Moriah Allison; a step-son, Benjamin Jr.; and 10 step-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday in St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St.