Marietta C. Lafornara, 76, retired Tonawanda Senior Center director

May 24, 1944 – March 17, 2021

Marietta C. Lafornara, retired director of the Town of Tonawanda Senior Center, died March 17 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a long illness. She was 76.

Born Marietta Lipomi in Buffalo, the oldest of five children, she was a 1962 graduate of Kenmore East High School. After they were introduced by her cousin, she and her husband, Anthony J. Lafornara Jr., were married Oct. 3, 1964.

Once her three children were raised, she enrolled in Canisius College in 1984 and earned a bachelor’s degree in gerontology.

Mrs. Lafornara began working part-time at the Town of Tonawanda Senior Center in 1985 and became a full-time recreational supervisor and senior center director. She retired in 2007.

She organized the support program for soldiers in the Army Reserve brigade under her husband’s command during Operation Desert Storm.

She twice served as president of the Kenmore Lions Club and was a board member of the Mussomeli Sicilian Society.

For her service to the Lions Club, she received the Melvin Jones Award and the Robert Uplinger Distinguished Service Award.