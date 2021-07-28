Marie Therese "Marite" Frieri, 89, ECC professor and advocate for the developmentally disabled

With her husband, she also received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition.

Born Marie Therese Hobeiche in Lebanon, the daughter of a colonel in the French Army, she earned degrees from St. Joseph University in Beirut and the Sorbonne in Paris. She first taught in Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city, and went on to teach at a small Catholic girls school in the Suez Canal Zone.

Fluent in several languages, she became a liaison and translator with the French embassy in Beirut and, after coming to the U.S. in 1958, worked briefly as a tour guide at the United Nations in New York City.

She returned to teaching at Foxhollow School, a boarding school for girls in Lenox, Mass., where she met her husband of 62 years, C. Anthony “Tony” Frieri.

Before becoming a mother, she taught at Williams College, where she was the first female instructor. She and her husband came to Western New York after learning about Opportunities Unlimited of Niagara and other amenities here that could provide better resources for their daughters.

She studied for a doctorate and taught at the University at Buffalo, then taught French and cultural anthropology at ECC, where she developed an international program that attracted students from around the world. She retired in the late 1990s.