Marie Therese "Marite" Frieri, 89, ECC professor and advocate for the developmentally disabled

Dec. 14, 1931 – July 20, 2021
Marie Therese “Marite” Frieri, an Erie Community College professor emerita and an advocate for the developmentally disabled, died July 20 in Hospice Niagara, Lockport, after a period of declining health. She was 89.
The mother of two daughters with special needs, she was active for more than 30 years with InTandem, formerly Opportunities Unlimited of Niagara, as a board member and president.
She also represented the organization at the state level as a member of the board of governors of NYSARC, now The Arc New York.
A resident of Wilson, Mrs. Frieri lobbied extensively in Niagara County, Albany and Washington, D.C., on behalf of organizations serving developmentally disabled adults.
Opportunities Unlimited acknowledged her efforts with its Family Recognition Award in 2005, its Family Caregiver Award in 2013 and its Heroes of Niagara Volunteer Award in 2017. Other honors included the Town of Niagara Citizen of the Year Award in 2011.
In accepting that award, she remarked: “I have learned many things from my daughters and their peers, most importantly, patience, compassion and resilience. When we saw what it takes for Miche and Annette to learn to tie their shoes, how could we NOT work to help others ourselves? I believe we became better teachers as a result.”
With her husband, she also received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition.
Born Marie Therese Hobeiche in Lebanon, the daughter of a colonel in the French Army, she earned degrees from St. Joseph University in Beirut and the Sorbonne in Paris. She first taught in Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city, and went on to teach at a small Catholic girls school in the Suez Canal Zone.
Fluent in several languages, she became a liaison and translator with the French embassy in Beirut and, after coming to the U.S. in 1958, worked briefly as a tour guide at the United Nations in New York City.
She returned to teaching at Foxhollow School, a boarding school for girls in Lenox, Mass., where she met her husband of 62 years, C. Anthony “Tony” Frieri.
Before becoming a mother, she taught at Williams College, where she was the first female instructor. She and her husband came to Western New York after learning about Opportunities Unlimited of Niagara and other amenities here that could provide better resources for their daughters.
She studied for a doctorate and taught at the University at Buffalo, then taught French and cultural anthropology at ECC, where she developed an international program that attracted students from around the world. She retired in the late 1990s.
In addition to her husband, a retired Wilson High School economics and social studies teacher, survivors include her two daughters, Micheline Frieri and Annette Frieri.
A memorial service was held July 27 in Hamilton and Clark Funeral Home, 270 Young St., Wilson.