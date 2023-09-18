Nov. 5, 1928 – Sept. 14, 2023

Marian McLellan, a librarian for many years at Catholic high schools and the Sisters Hospital School of Nursing, died Sept. 14 in Erie County Medical Center after a short period of declining health. She was 94.

Born Marian Elizabeth Maney in Batavia, the youngest of four children, she was the daughter of William G. Maney, owner of W. G. Maney Plumbing, Heating and Tinning, and Louise Brown Maney, who instilled in her a love of music by sending her for piano lessons.

She became a talented young pianist and had been accepted at Juilliard School of Music in New York City when she graduated from Batavia High School, but her mother felt a Catholic education would be more appropriate. She attended the College of New Rochelle, the first Catholic women's college in New York, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English.

Returning to Batavia, she worked briefly as a typist for Kodak in Rochester, then began her career as a librarian when Notre Dame High School opened in Batavia. The school arranged for her to take graduate courses in library science for two summers at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

She married James P. McLellan, also of Batavia, on Aug. 13, 1955, in a ceremony that had to be transferred indoors because of Hurricane Connie. They moved to Buffalo later that year.

While raising six children, she took courses at the University at Buffalo and completed a master's degree in library science. She worked as a librarian at Mount St. Joseph Academy, taught reading there and earned a master's degree in education at what was then Canisius College.

She went on to serve as director of learning resources at the Sisters Hospital School of Nursing for 11 years, retiring when the school closed in 1999.

A longtime resident of Buffalo’s Central Park neighborhood, Mrs. McLellan was active for many years in the Western New York Chapter of the New Rochelle College Alumnae and St. Mark’s Guild at St. Mark’s Catholic Church. She also was a skater and ice dancer, performed in shows with the Buffalo Skating Club and assisted on its committees.

In retirement, she deeply explored her Irish heritage. She learned to read and speak Gaelic and developed a passion for Irish set dancing with her husband. She played fiddle and Irish flute in traditional Irish music seisiuns throughout North America.

She also took up canoeing, traveling to the Adirondacks and the Everglades to paddle. With her husband, she was an avid birdwatcher and a member of the Buffalo Ornithological Society.

Survivors include three daughters, Maria Behm, Clare Button and Dr. Angela McLellan-Desai; three sons, James P. Jr., Andrew and John; 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her husband, retired vice president of finance at Sisters Hospital, died in 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Louis Catholic Church, Main and Edward streets.