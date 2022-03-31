Marguerite D. Kermis, 73, Canisius College psychology professor who focused on aging

During her career, Dr. Kermis was author or co-author of three works, the most recent of them called "Children Today," a work she had co-authored, which appeared in 1994. Her earlier works came out in 1983, with "Psychology of Human Aging: Theory, Research, and Practice," and in 1986, for "Mental Health in Late Life."

She designed Canisius College's certificate course in gerontology in 1978, and for more than a decade, from 1980 to 1992, she had directed the college's gerontology programs.

The former Marguerite D. DeYeager was a native of Rochester. She graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in Brighton in 1966.

She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Canisius College in 1972. Afterward, she did graduate studies in lifespan developmental psychology, receiving a master's degree in 1975 and a doctorate the following year at Syracuse University.

Dr. Kermis began her career in the college's Department of Psychology in 1977. Her work centered in the area of lifespan developmental psychology.

In addition, Dr. Kermis completed studies at the School of Medicine at UB for a post-doctoral master's degree in social and preventative medicine, or epidemiology, in 1983.