Marguerite 'Bete' Bukowski, 97, family matriarch, active volunteer

Aug. 15, 1924 – Sept. 6, 2021
Marguerite “Bete” Bukowski, matriarch of a large extended family and active in volunteer work, was “a combination of Barbara Bush and Queen Elizabeth,” according to her children.
She was “very reserved and dignified,” her daughter Joan Bukowski wrote, “but the unconscious master of delivering a deadpan one-liner. When asked how she felt about becoming a great-grandmother, she replied, ‘I thought I already was one.’ ”
She died Sept. 6 after a period of declining health. She was 97.
Born Marguerite Mary Cotter in Our Lady of Victory Hospital, Lackawanna, on the Feast of the Assumption, her mother shared an elevator en route to the delivery room with Father Nelson Baker, who offered his Mass later that day for mother and newborn daughter.
One of six children, her father was attorney James P. Cotter, assistant state attorney general for the Buffalo Regional Office during the governorship of Franklin D. Roosevelt.
One of her father's cousins was Edward M. Cotter, for whom the Buffalo fireboat is named. One of her brothers, Dr. P. Barry Cotter, became a South Buffalo obstetrician. Another brother, William Cotter, was an attorney and a pillar of the West Side Rowing Club.
She attended Holy Family School and was a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy. She then attended secretarial school and took a position with the stock brokerage firm Trubee Collins, where she managed the stock and bond transactions.
After marrying Dr. William M. Bukowski in 1951, she began raising a family of seven children.
For 18 months in 1953 and 1954, they lived in eastern France while her husband was commanding officer of the 57th Field Hospital in Toul. There a local chef gave her a recipe for a French onion soup that delighted her family and friends for many years.
A longtime resident of Buffalo’s Parkside neighborhood, as a young mother she was active in her children’s schools – St. Mark’s School, Canisius High School, Nottingham Academy and the Nichols School.
She was den mother for her sons’ Cub Scout troops and oversaw games and races at the Buffalo Skating Club, a favorite venue for North Buffalo youngsters in the 1960s.
Mrs. Bukowski was active in the Marillac Guild at Sisters Hospital, where her husband was president of the medical staff in the 1970s.
She also was president of the Seton Guild at the former Emergency Hospital, later Sheehan Memorial Hospital. With the Seton Guild, she oversaw fundraising events that raised enough money to purchase a new ambulance.
She was treasurer of the Buffalo Philharmonic Women’s Committee for many years and chaired its hospitality committee. Her duties often involved transporting guest artists to Kleinhans Music Hall. Ethel Merman sang to her in the car.
Gracious and stylish, she enjoyed entertaining at home and often hosted large parties and holiday gatherings.
Her husband died in 1998.
Survivors include five daughters, Barbara A. Bukowski, Kate Bukowski, Beth M. Franklin, Martha J. Thomson and Joan M. Bukowski; two sons, William M. Jr. and Peter J.; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Sept. 18 in St. Mark’s Church, 401 Woodward Ave.