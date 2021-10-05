Marguerite 'Bete' Bukowski, 97, family matriarch, active volunteer

Aug. 15, 1924 – Sept. 6, 2021

Marguerite “Bete” Bukowski, matriarch of a large extended family and active in volunteer work, was “a combination of Barbara Bush and Queen Elizabeth,” according to her children.

She was “very reserved and dignified,” her daughter Joan Bukowski wrote, “but the unconscious master of delivering a deadpan one-liner. When asked how she felt about becoming a great-grandmother, she replied, ‘I thought I already was one.’ ”

She died Sept. 6 after a period of declining health. She was 97.

Born Marguerite Mary Cotter in Our Lady of Victory Hospital, Lackawanna, on the Feast of the Assumption, her mother shared an elevator en route to the delivery room with Father Nelson Baker, who offered his Mass later that day for mother and newborn daughter.

One of six children, her father was attorney James P. Cotter, assistant state attorney general for the Buffalo Regional Office during the governorship of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

One of her father's cousins was Edward M. Cotter, for whom the Buffalo fireboat is named. One of her brothers, Dr. P. Barry Cotter, became a South Buffalo obstetrician. Another brother, William Cotter, was an attorney and a pillar of the West Side Rowing Club.