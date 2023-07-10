May 27, 1925 – July 1, 2023

Margaret N. "Peggy" Lyons, active in church and charitable organizations, died July 1 in Tennyson Court, Amherst, where she had been a resident for three years, after a period of declining health. She was 98.

The second of three girls, Margaret Shirley Nielson was the daughter of George Nielson, an Oldsmobile dealer with a showroom at Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street who also was a yachtsman.

A lifelong Snyder resident, she developed a love of the water at the family's summer home in Angola. She was a member of the synchronized swimming team at Amherst High School, where she was senior class secretary.

After she graduated in 1943, she attended Denison University in Ohio for a year, then returned home to work as a dental assistant.

She married Richard C. Lyons Jr. in St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Eggertsville on Sept. 10, 1949. He went on to become treasurer and vice president of the Buffalo Courier-Express and founded the Kid's Day edition to benefit what was then Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

The mother of six children, Mrs. Lyons was active in St. Benedict's Church, where she was a eucharistic minister, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and a member of the ladies golf and bowling leagues.

She and her husband co-chaired many events, including the Canisius College Regents Ball and the annual Canisius High School Gambit fundraiser.

For more than 20 years, until she was 93, she worked every Tuesday at the St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen in Buffalo. She also worked with special needs children at the Children's League in Springville and was a dedicated volunteer with Meals on Wheels in Amherst.

She was a member for more than 50 years at the Park Country Club, where she was an avid golfer and swimmer. She also was a competitive bridge player.

Survivors include four daughters, Karen Lyons Goodman, Mary Stein, Melissa Lyons Eyeington and Jennifer Lyons Greco; a son, Richard N.; a sister, Patricia Fornes; 14 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Her husband died in 1991. Another daughter, Catharine Lyons, nationally prominent as an oncology nursing administrator, died in 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered July 8 in St. Benedict's Church.