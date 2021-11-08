Margaret Mary Klipfel, 89, caseworker aided sister's family and campaign

In 1963, she earned a master's degree in social work from the University at Buffalo.

Lillis' husband Bernard was a West Seneca Town Council member when he died. Their children were Peggy, 8; Richard, 7; and Maura, 6 months.

Although she was working full-time at her demanding job, Miss Klipfel stepped up to care for her nieces and nephew.

"She and my mother used to come out every day and my mother would get dinner and they would both help with the kids," said Lillis, including homework and bedtime if necessary.

"My mom would often be out attending functions when she was running, and then after she was elected, a lot of things, including town meetings, were in the evening," said Snajczuk. Miss Klipfel, whom the children called Aunt Mimi, "really stepped right in to help raise us. She and my grandmother were like surrogate parents."

In 1975, the children's grandmother died and their aunt continued to care for them. "We were still young and needed supervision, and she continued to come every day after working for the county, and really helped my mother raise us," said Snajczuk. "It's pretty incredible."