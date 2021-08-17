Margaret L. "Peggy" Johnston, 80, well known Ransomville realtor and restaurant operator

She was a drummer with the Lew-Port school band, leader of the Cataract Cavaliers’ color guard and a member of the Youngstown Water Ski Club.

If you attended the Youngtown Volunteer Fire Company’s summer field days back in the late 1950s and early 1960s, you would have seen a young Peggy Murr and other water ski club members performing “water ski ballet” on the Lower Niagara River as part of the festivities.

After her marriage to Ronald Johnston in 1963, she became active in the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

As a real estate agent in the 1980s and 1990s, Mrs. Johnston was a member of the Greater Buffalo Association of Realtors and the Niagara Falls Board of Realtors. She was employed by Hunt Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Real Estate at different times.

And though she was active in the business world, her son Dale Johnston said there was another side to his mother.

“Her most important job was being at home and providing for the family,” he said. “She was always painting a room or wallpapering. We always had our meals together. Gosh, she was a good cook.”