Margaret L. "Peggy" Johnston, 80, well known Ransomville realtor and restaurant operator

Dec. 11, 1940 – Aug. 13, 2021
You might say Peggy Johnston had a big hand in making Friday evening fish fries an institution in the Niagara County hamlet of Ransomville.
A half century ago, she began frying up beer battered haddock and it soon drew legions of faithful customers. Johnston’s Restaurant fish fry became so popular that she and her husband soon hired a full kitchen staff.
That allowed Peggy Johnston to spend more time with her first love – her four children. But when her children started attending college, her entrepreneurial spirit was at it again.
She became one of the best-known realtors in Ransomville and the surrounding communities.
But even in retirement, Mrs. Johnston and her late husband, Ronald C. “R.J.” Johnston, the former Town of Porter supervisor, were part of the Ransomville social scene.
You could often find them at the family’s Academy Street restaurant on Friday evenings dining on fish fries and chatting with their many friends.
Margaret Louise “Peggy” Johnston, 80, died Friday at her daughter Hannah Bell’s home in Richmond, Va., after a period of declining health.
A native of Youngstown, the former Margaret Murr was a 1958 graduate of Lewiston-Porter High School. From an early age, she was active with different interests.
She was a drummer with the Lew-Port school band, leader of the Cataract Cavaliers’ color guard and a member of the Youngstown Water Ski Club.
If you attended the Youngtown Volunteer Fire Company’s summer field days back in the late 1950s and early 1960s, you would have seen a young Peggy Murr and other water ski club members performing “water ski ballet” on the Lower Niagara River as part of the festivities.
After her marriage to Ronald Johnston in 1963, she became active in the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
As a real estate agent in the 1980s and 1990s, Mrs. Johnston was a member of the Greater Buffalo Association of Realtors and the Niagara Falls Board of Realtors. She was employed by Hunt Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Real Estate at different times.
And though she was active in the business world, her son Dale Johnston said there was another side to his mother.
“Her most important job was being at home and providing for the family,” he said. “She was always painting a room or wallpapering. We always had our meals together. Gosh, she was a good cook.”
And speaking of food, Dale Johnston took over the family restaurant with his wife, Rosemary, and to this day the fish fries Mrs. Johnston introduced remain a mainstay on the menu.
Janet Meyer and Hannah Bell, Mrs. Johnston’s daughters, described their mother as strong and quiet. They said that without her, they and their other siblings would not have been successful in life.
“She was our biggest cheerleader,” Meyer said.
An avid reader, Mrs. Johnston was married to her husband for 56 years. He died in 2019.
Besides her daughters and son, Mrs. Johnston is also survived by another son, Roger; a sister, Prudy Waters; and 12 grandchildren.
Funeral services will immediately follow a 10 a.m. visitation Saturday in St. Peter Lutheran Church North Ridge, 4169 Church Road, Cambria.