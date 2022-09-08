Margaret Hammersley, dogged reporter for The News

Jan. 3, 1924 – Sept. 8, 2022

Margaret Hammersley often told her younger colleagues at The Buffalo News that the women in her family had a history of living well into their 90s "and I have every intention of following their example."

The veteran newswoman lived up to her promise when she died Thursday at Sister's Hospital following a period of decline. She was 98.

Tenacious and iron willed, yet wearing a perpetual smile, Ms. Hammersley was a pioneer among women reporters when she first joined the city staff of The Buffalo Evening News in 1946. Over the years she chronicled the history of Buffalo and its people on many fronts – in the courts, in the schools, and on the streets. Her reporting not only earned her a long list of journalism awards, but led to changes in administration of public housing and for people with disabilities.

Edward L. Cuddihy, retired managing editor of The News, recalled Ms. Hammersley as a "bulldog in pussycat clothing," who "latched on to the crisis of inequitable and substandard housing in Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods before the topic was popular."

"Margaret dogged rental property owners and shadow rental corporations with nearly daily stories throughout the 1970s and exposed loopholes in Social Services housing regulations that led to changes in how rents were collected and how Buffalo’s older housing stock was inspected," Cuddihy said. "We never will know how many children were saved from lead paint poisoning or how many families slept without fear of sharing their beds with rodents because of her relentless reporting."

She was born in Buffalo, the daughter of William Wood Hammersley and Anna Frank Hammersley. At a young age, her family moved to a Hamburg farm, where they worked the land until a freak lightning storm and barn fire killed their dairy herd just as the stock market crashed in 1929.

Her family remained in Hamburg, where Ms. Hammersley attended a one-room schoolhouse and Hamburg High School before Cornell University awarded her a full scholarship. She was acting associate editor of the Cornell Sun during World War II under editor Kurt Vonnegut, the future acclaimed author.

Returning to Buffalo, Ms. Hammersley worked for the Buffalo Courier-Express before moving to The News, turning down a "women's page" job to join the virtually all-male cityside staff. That launched a career covering almost every beat at The News, from the zoo during future "Wild Kingdom" host Marlin Perkins' tenure as director, to city, state and federal courts. She also covered city and county government, housing, art, riots, blizzards and organized crime prosecution.

"My mother always felt that it was important to be fast or first and entirely accurate," recalled her son, attorney Patrick W.H. Wesp, noting the changes her reporting spurred especially in housing and public schools.

He recalled one occasion while lunching with his mother when they encountered a federal magistrate who a few days before had improperly conducted court proceedings behind closed doors. His mother still got the story, he said, and told the judge any further secret sessions would result in stories on the front page of The News.

"Once she took hold of a politician who was dodging her questions," Cuddihy added, "she held on tight until he came up with answers."

Along the way Ms. Hammersley became active in the early days of the Buffalo Newspaper Guild, serving as its president and in continuing efforts to strengthen its contract with The News. Former Guild President Phil Fairbanks recalls her as a driving force in establishing the Guild and its "credibility among its members and management."

"She was among a handful of pioneering activists who collected union dues by hand, handled grievances and openly advocated for members' rights when few others would," he said.

She left The News to raise her two sons in 1953, returned in 1960, and retired in 2002.

Ms. Hammersley was married to Richard Hull Wesp, who died in 1966. Another son, noted Buffalo actor Richard Wesp Jr., died in 2018. She is also survived by two grandchildren.

A private graveside interment is planned, with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date.