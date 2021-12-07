Margaret C. Giles, 94, librarian at Erie Community College North Campus

April 17, 1927 – Dec. 3, 2021

Margaret C. Giles, a retired librarian at Erie Community College's North Campus in Amherst, died Dec. 3. She was 94.

Born Margaret Campbell in Buffalo, she was a 1945 graduate of Bennett High School and majored in biochemistry at Oberlin College, receiving her bachelor of science degree in 1949.

She married Eugene K. Giles on Aug. 15, 1953, in Covenant-Lebanon Presbyterian Church in Buffalo and started a family.

Earning a master’s degree in library science from the University at Buffalo led her to a job in UB’s Science and Engineering Library.

She went to the Richard R. Dry Memorial Library on ECC’s North Campus in 1968 and was honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Librarianship in 1992. She retired in 1995.

Mrs. Giles was long active with George F. Lamm Post 622, American Legion, where her husband had been a commander. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and maintained books for the Bingo game for more than 20 years.

Devoted to her family and friends, she cherished vacations in Allegany State Park and summer days at Sherkston Beach in Canada.