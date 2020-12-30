Margaret Ann Vullo, 96, was a 'Rosie the Riveter' at Curtiss-Wright

She and Mr. Vullo married on July 20, 1946, in Freedom, and moved to the West Side of Buffalo.

When the Vullos thought about buying a house, Mrs. Vullo sought out the advice of a person she trusted – James Cash Penney Jr., the millionaire founder of the JCPenney stores.

After Mr. Penney answered her letter, advising her to buy a house with as much cash up front as possible to have a smaller mortgage, the Vullos bought a home on West Avenue in Buffalo in 1957.

"We grew up there enjoying a very good family life," said her daughter. "Big house – lots of extended family get-togethers."

Mrs. Vullo sold Avon products from around 1960 to 1975, winning many sales awards and enjoying meeting people. She also worked at the polls during elections.

For many years, the Vullos enjoyed bowling in a weekly league at Roc-Mar and spending weekends in Freedom.

In late 2009, the Vullos, both 85, moved to the Baptist Manor on Linwood Avenue.

In less than a month, Mr. Vullo died, and for a decade Mrs. Vullo lived alone on the 15th floor.

"She would look out the window there, facing Niagara Falls, which you could see and she called it her kingdom," Vullo-Martinez said.