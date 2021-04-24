Malcolm 'Toby' Strachan II, 90, longtime architect and land use planner

Aug. 2, 1930 – March 1, 2021
Malcolm "Toby" Strachan II, a land use planner and architect who worked in Western Pennsylvania for more than 40 years, spent his earliest and his final years in Buffalo.
In his retirement, his wife, Alma, said, he became an avid walker, easily completing a nearly 5-mile round trip through the city, enjoying the historic buildings he passed along the way. "He liked exploring the city," she said. "He enjoyed the history of buildings, and Buffalo has a lot of historic architecture."
Mr. Strachan died March 1 in Sisters Hospital after a brief illness. He was 90.
After spending about 50 years in Pennsylvania, he returned to Buffalo after reconnecting with Alma Owen. As Alma Flint Chapin, she had been his classmate from nursery school until fifth grade in what is now Elmwood Franklin School. Their parents were close friends and Mr. Strachan's mother was Alma's godmother.
After he married Claire Anderson of Pittsburgh and she married Mitchell Owen, "We did slightly keep in touch over the years, with Christmas cards," said Mrs. Strachan. After both their spouses died, they reconnected. They married on Aug. 4, 2001, in St. Ann's-by-the-Sea Church in Kennebunkport, Mass.
Born in Buffalo, the first of two sons of Alice Clifton and Kenneth Strachan, he attended Nichols School, then graduated from Brooks School in North Andover, Mass.
He earned a bachelor's degree in 1952 from Princeton University, where he was associate sports editor of the Daily Princetonian. He earned a degree in architecture from Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon University, in 1954.
Mr. Strachan joined the Army in 1955, serving at Fort Riley, Kan., and Wurzburg, Germany, before being discharged in 1957.
He earned a master's degree in city planning from Yale University in 1958.
He and Claire Anderson married on Sept. 5, 1959, in the Groton School Chapel in Groton, Mass. They raised two sons on a 40-acre farm in Butler County, Pa.
Mr. Strachan worked for the Pittsburgh Regional Planning Association until 1964, when he formed his own company, Malcolm Strachan Planning Consultant, in Butler. He assisted many municipalities in western Pennsylvania with land use plans, zoning and subdivision ordinances and land development.
A registered architect in Pennsylvania, he specialized in parks and recreation projects.
Mr. Strachan was past chairman of the Pittsburgh chapter of the American Planning Association. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and a past president of the Butler Rotary Club. He was an adjunct professor of urban and regional planning at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 1982 to 1993.
Claire Strachan died in 1992.
After moving to Buffalo, Mr. Strachan kept in touch with former colleagues to follow land development issues in Pennsylvania, his wife said.
He was a history buff with a particular interest in military history, and did some writing with a men's writing club.
The couple enjoyed spending time in Maine and in the Adirondacks, restoring a house Mrs. Strachan and Mitchell Owen had built.
Mr. Strachan was close to his brother and his brother's six children.
Tragedy struck his family in 2005, when his older son, Malcolm III, was killed in the crash of his light plane.
Besides his wife, Alma, Mr. Strachan is survived by a son, Llewelwyn, and a brother, David G.
A service of remembrance will be planned for the future.