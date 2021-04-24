Malcolm 'Toby' Strachan II, 90, longtime architect and land use planner

Aug. 2, 1930 – March 1, 2021

Malcolm "Toby" Strachan II, a land use planner and architect who worked in Western Pennsylvania for more than 40 years, spent his earliest and his final years in Buffalo.

In his retirement, his wife, Alma, said, he became an avid walker, easily completing a nearly 5-mile round trip through the city, enjoying the historic buildings he passed along the way. "He liked exploring the city," she said. "He enjoyed the history of buildings, and Buffalo has a lot of historic architecture."

Mr. Strachan died March 1 in Sisters Hospital after a brief illness. He was 90.

After spending about 50 years in Pennsylvania, he returned to Buffalo after reconnecting with Alma Owen. As Alma Flint Chapin, she had been his classmate from nursery school until fifth grade in what is now Elmwood Franklin School. Their parents were close friends and Mr. Strachan's mother was Alma's godmother.

After he married Claire Anderson of Pittsburgh and she married Mitchell Owen, "We did slightly keep in touch over the years, with Christmas cards," said Mrs. Strachan. After both their spouses died, they reconnected. They married on Aug. 4, 2001, in St. Ann's-by-the-Sea Church in Kennebunkport, Mass.