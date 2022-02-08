Madonna M. Priore, 69, teacher active in local politics

June 9, 1952 – Feb. 2, 2022
Madonna M. Priore, a teacher active in Buffalo and Erie County politics, died Feb. 2 in her Orchard Park home after a long period of declining health. She was 69.
Born in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, her mother was an art teacher and supervisor of art in Buffalo schools. She attended School 64 and spent a summer studying in Switzerland while she was a student at Nardin Academy. After graduating in 1970, she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Canisius College in 1974.
Ms. Priore had various positions in sales, then completed a master’s degree in education from Canisius in 1987. She went on to become a junior high and high school Spanish teacher in the Buffalo schools from 1988 to 2010. She also gave private tutoring in Spanish and for college entrance exams.
In 1989, after the death of an uncle, she joined a family business, Niagara Gas Transmission Co., as a natural gas broker and vice president until 2005. Since then, she had been a freelance writing and editing consultant.
Active in politics, she was a member of the Erie County Republican Committee, the Buffalo City Republican Committee and the Lovejoy District Republican Committee, where she served as chairwoman.
Ms. Priore worked on numerous campaigns, was a bilingual election poll worker and was appointed in 1995 by Mayor Anthony M. Masiello to the Mayor’s Advisory Committee for Persons with Disabilities.
Vice president of the Western New York Minority Media Professionals, she was fundraising consultant for one of its missions, the Sattler Broadway Theatre Restoration Project, which hopes to revive a vintage moviehouse on Buffalo’s East Side. She also was a member of the Nardin Academy Alumni Association and the Canisius College Alumnae Study Club.
She enjoyed reading, knitting and traveling and was a gourmet cook, with almost 200 cookbooks in her collection.
Survivors include a sister, Carmel Priore-Garlock and a brother, Dennis A. Priore.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, South Buffalo Street and Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park.