Madonna M. Priore, 69, teacher active in local politics

June 9, 1952 – Feb. 2, 2022

Madonna M. Priore, a teacher active in Buffalo and Erie County politics, died Feb. 2 in her Orchard Park home after a long period of declining health. She was 69.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, her mother was an art teacher and supervisor of art in Buffalo schools. She attended School 64 and spent a summer studying in Switzerland while she was a student at Nardin Academy. After graduating in 1970, she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Canisius College in 1974.

Ms. Priore had various positions in sales, then completed a master’s degree in education from Canisius in 1987. She went on to become a junior high and high school Spanish teacher in the Buffalo schools from 1988 to 2010. She also gave private tutoring in Spanish and for college entrance exams.

In 1989, after the death of an uncle, she joined a family business, Niagara Gas Transmission Co., as a natural gas broker and vice president until 2005. Since then, she had been a freelance writing and editing consultant.