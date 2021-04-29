Madeline Davis, 80, trailblazing gay and lesbian activist and historian

She became aware of her attraction to women in the 1960s, but the first time she got married, it was to a man. He was tolerant of her sexuality, she told Continelli, and broke up for other reasons.

“I spent my energies trying to be what I was supposed to be while still being irresistibly drawn to what I was,” she said.

When Ms. Davis married again in 1995, her partner was Wendy Smiley, a telephone company telecommunications technician. They had known each other since Smiley came here from Albany in 1974 and saw Ms. Davis singing in a coffeehouse. The ceremony, the first of its kind in Temple Beth Zion, took place in the main sanctuary.

“It was a big wedding, it was wonderful,” Smiley said, “but it just wasn’t legal in New York State.”

They repeated their vows four more times – in a pagan ceremony in Cherry Creek, in a civil ceremony in Vermont in 1997, in a ceremony legal in Canada at Two Hearts Wedding Chapel in Niagara Falls, Ont., in 2006, and finally back in Temple Beth Zion in 2011 after New York approved same-sex marriages.

“I want to be married in my own country and be legal in my own country,” Smiley said. “After that, five times was enough.”