Madeleine P. Eiss, 18, stellar student and outstanding tennis player

Nov. 24, 2003 – June 28, 2022

Maddie Eiss had just finished a spectacular freshman year at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

She was a rising star on the women's tennis team, she had been welcomed into Delta Gamma sorority and she posted a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

She was such a brilliant student that she was chosen to be a "supplemental instructor" when she returned in the fall, an honor usually reserved for upperclassmen.

In the meantime, she was taking EMT training classes at SUNY Erie North in Amherst and serving as an instructor and coach at the Miller Tennis Center in Amherst. A neurosciences major, her sights were set on attending medical school.

Her death June 28 from undetermined causes at the age of 18 stunned not only her family, but also her classmates at Case Western Reserve, where she was remembered for her caring nature, her sense of humor and her competitive spirit.

“She made everyone want to work harder and always supported everyone,” her tennis doubles partner Nina Hoog, a junior, told the student newspaper, The Daily. “She was always positive, keeping both of us fighting the entire time.”

"Maddie had an immediate and powerful impact on our team," head tennis coach Kirsten Gambrell McMahon told the paper. The team finished the year ranked 12th in the nation.

She often won by large margins and advanced to the semifinals in doubles in the NCAA Division 3 National Championship Tournament. Her singles record was 19-7. She was 12-4 in doubles.

The oldest of three children, Madeleine Paige Eiss graduated in 2021 from Clarence High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, a Math Club officer and took part in Mock Trial.

Having started tennis when she was 5, she was a stellar player in high school. In her freshman year, she emerged as Clarence's top singles player, defeating her teammates – even juniors and seniors – in challenge matches. She was team captain and first seed all four years, representing Section VI in state tournaments four times.

“Being on top doesn’t affect how I play," she told the late Buffalo News sports reporter Miguel Rodriguez in 2020. "I do feel a little bit of pressure to perform well, but I feel like I’ve just kind of always expected a lot of myself so that’s just kept me working harder."

She was honored with the WNY Scholar Athlete Award in 2020 and twice received Clarence's White Letter Award, a special varsity letter.

She also worked extensively as a volunteer. Since 2019, she had assembled packages of food for poor families for Boxes of Love and oversaw the work of younger volunteers. In 2019, she also packaged food for the needy for St. Luke's Soup Kitchen.

For Kids Night Out from 2018 to 2020, she organized activities for elementary schoolers and supervised them. She also set up stations for youngsters at the 2019 Fall Festival at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and painted their faces.

From 2018 to 2020, she led tours of Clarence High School of future freshmen during Eighth Grade Open House. During those years, she also took part in the Clarence Sleep Out, spending a night outdoors to raise money to help the homeless.

She received the St. Michael's College Book Award for Academic Achievement and Social Conscience.

Survivors include her parents, James and Susan Eiss; a brother, Matthew; a sister, Monica; her grandparents, Maria Zilgme and Peter and Mary Eiss; and her great-grandmother, Emily Pratt Eiss.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. today in Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst.